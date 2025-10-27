Following reports of user data being sold on the dark web posted by a user on the Deep Web Konek online forum on October 26, GCash Has released an official statement today assuring users that their e-wallet funds and user information were not compromised and continue to be safe and secure.

Based on an internal investigation by the company’s cybersecurity experts, GCash has declared that the alleged exposed dataset does not match the data on their internal systems.

Earlier today, the National Privacy Commission (NPC) released a statement on their website stating that they are launching an investigation on the alleged breach. The NPC has advised users to monitor their accounts and practice cybersecurity measures such as regularly changing their MPIN, passwords, and enabling additional security measures.

“We continue to work closely with the BSP, NPC, and CICC to monitor and validate information from all possible sources and ensure that our systems remain protected,” GCash has added in its statement.

The GCash advisory in full:

NO EVIDENCE OF DATA BREACH

Your funds and information are safe and secure.

GCash is aware of an online post alleging that user information is being sold on the dark web.

There is no evidence of any breach in GCash systems. All customer accounts and funds remain secure.

Upon swift investigation of our cybersecurity experts, the alleged dataset does not match data from GCash systems. Additionally, many entries are incomplete, invalid, or do not belong to GCash users.

These findings strongly indicate that the data being circulated did not originate from GCash.

We continue to work closely with the BSP, NPC, and CICC to monitor and validate information from all possible sources and ensure that our systems remain protected.

GCash remains fully committed to safeguarding customer data, strengthening our defenses, and upholding the trust of millions of Filipinos. – EGG