Taiwan-based technology firm Synology, Inc., on Wednesday said it targets more than 300% enterprise growth in the Philippine market over the next five years as more companies grapple with cyber threats.

“In the past five years, we have grown by around 300% growth. So, we believe that in the next five years, we will grow at least 300%,” Thachawan Chinchanakarn, Head of Southeast Asia at Synology, told reporters at an event.

“I think one main reason why we can grow is because of the data growing… So, it’s getting huge. So that means we still have a lot of opportunities,” she added.

Synology Country Manager Claire Huang said that the technology firm has achieved threefold revenue growth in the Philippines over the past five years, with the major chunk of its clients coming from the government and construction companies.

“They are the ones that you can imagine (that) have huge data they need to manage,” Ms. Huang told BusinessWorld.

“They also need long-term retention for compliance or for data sovereignty. So, these are the main industries that are big here in the Philippines,” she added.

Through introducing more items in its product line, such as backup appliances and a video surveillance ecosystem with artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the technology firm aims to expand its market reach in the country.

“With the addition of our new portfolio of solutions, customers in the Philippines now have a broader range of choices to meet their specific needs,” Ms. Huang said.

The 2025 IDC survey, commissioned by Fortinet, revealed that about 78% of organizations in the Philippines logged artificial intelligence-powered (AI-powered) cyber threats over the past year.

Among those who reported, 64% experienced a 2X increase in threat volume, while 28% had recorded a 3X increase.

Ms. Huang noted that as the country continues to “top the charts” for the most cyberattacks encountered annually, it is “going to be a trend that will continue.”

“I could take a guess that mostly cybersecurity issues may stem from first is a human error. So human error is the thing that every company has as their homework,” she said. “But secondly, maybe not enough companies know about the right solutions that can help them.”

The country manager added that cybersecurity concerns are not isolated to the Philippines alone but throughout the entire region.

“This is actually one big challenge for business in Southeast Asia,” Ms. Chinchanakarn said.

“They have awareness of the backup, but now they have a problem that they cannot find the right solution to help them be confident in their disaster recovery,” she added.

In the firm’s 2025 Digital Transformation Trend Survey, the report revealed that more than 55% ASEAN businesses experienced cyberattacks, but only 22% are confident in their disaster recovery when such attacks occur.

The top data security challenges included in the report are budget constraints, lack of internal technical capacity, insufficient management support, resistance to change from staff, and lack of suitable consultants or partners. — Almira Louise S. Martinez