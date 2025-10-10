Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) has begun taking pre-orders of the Apple iPhone 17 series. The new phones are available for new and existing postpaid and prepaid subscribers. The pre-order period will last up to October 16.

Beginning with the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB), the phone is available for P43,500 cashout for a new postpaid Plan 2999 with P68,700 cashout for Plan 999. For the iPhone 17 Pro, the lowest cashout starts at P36,900 for Plan 2999 and P62,100 for Plan 999

The iPhone 17 is available for a low cashout of P17,000 for Plan 2999 and P42,000 for Plan 999. The ultra-thin iPhone Air has a minimum cashout of P30,200 for Plan 2999 and P55,500 for Plan 999.

As a pre-order bundle, Smart is throwing in the following perks: free 17GB per month for 17 weeks, 3X data for six months on all apps and sites, unli 5G for 12 months in 5G areas, network priority, and Netflix mobile for the full plan period. — Ed G. Geronia Jr.