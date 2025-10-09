The pre-order period for the much-awaited iPhone 17 series of smartphones from Apple has started today, October 9 with several authorized resellers offering pre-order deals to entice buyers. The pre-order package deals will be available until October 16.

The iPhone will officially launch in the Philippines on October 17 with a complete lineup of four models including the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max , iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17, and iPhone Air, an all-new ultra-thin model.

Significant upgrades for all the iPhone 17 models across the line include a new A19 Bionic CPU, improved battery life, brighter and faster ProMotion display with 120hz refresh rate, 48MP Fusion Camera system with 18MP Center Stage selfie camera, and iOS 26 with Liquid Glass interface design and Apple Intelligence AI features.

In line with the Philippine iPhone 17 launch, authorized Apple resellers have announced their promo bundles for users who want to pre-order their units starting today.

ISTUDIO PLUS

Premium Apple Reseller iStudio Plus is offering an iPhone 17 pre-order bundle worth P21,000. The bundle includes P15,000 worth of accessories which includes a case, screen protector, wall charger, and power bank. There’s also an additional RAKI Limited Edition Collection from pop artist RAKI worth P6,000 which contains a tote bag, shirts, and MagSafe power bank. The pre-order is available in iStudio Plus’ 12 branches and their online store.

DIGITAL WALKER/BEYOND THE BOX

Digital Walker and Beyond the Box are including a pre-order bundle worth P15,000. Packed in the bundle is a Momax gift set, Marshal Major V headset, Function 101 MagSafe wallet and stand, Aecooly Aero portable fan, and Native Union tote bag. Customers who pre-order are also entitled to join a raffle for a Tesla Model Y RWD electric vehicle.

POWER MAC CENTER/THE LOOP

Power Mac Center and The Loop stores are offering a pre-order bundle worth P8,000. For online pre-orders, the bundle contains a JBL Go Bluetooth speaker, PMX x Laut wrist strap with puffer bag, Belkin USB-C braided cable, Anker Zolo 30W charger and a P2,000 discount e-voucher for accessories. For physical stores, a similar product bundle is also available.

ABENSON/ELECTROWORLD

Abenson and Electroworld are offering two different bundles depending on the iPhone 17 model. For iPhone 17 and iPhone Air pre-orders, the shops will be including a party speaker worth P4,999. A personal ref worth P5,995 will be available to those who pre-order an iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. There is also additional starter pack containing a case, screen protector and travel adaptor worth P1,049. Advanced buyers will also be eligible to join a raffle for a MacBook Air M2, Apple iPad 11th Gen, Apple Watch SE 2, Sony smart TV, and a Kolin aircon unit.

DIGIMAP

Digimap is giving away P16,000 worth of freebies for online pre-orders. The bundle includes an Innostyle FlexiCarry sling bag, Digimal MagSafe tumbler, Philipps power bank, GoGoXPress e-voucher among other things. For Digimap and Digiplanet store pre-orders, the freebies will be worth around P12,000. — Ed G. Geronia Jr.