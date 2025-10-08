Canva, the Australia-based design platform, announced on Wednesday that it will hold a month-long world tour in October aimed at training more than a million people in over 30 countries in visual communication skills.

“The Canva World Tour isn’t a traditional roadshow – it’s an ambitious approach to events and brand building that redefines how we create meaningful touchpoints with our community,” Zach Kitschke, Canva’s Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement.

The company’s most ambitious initiative yet will feature 250 workshops, product training sessions, and community-driven events across more than 40 cities in 31 countries and five continents.

Canva will have a series of in-person hub events on Oct. 9, 10, 14, and 15, all of which will be held at the Canva Manila office in Makati City. There will also be online events beginning Oct. 16 until Oct. 25.

In the Philippines, where 1 in 5 internet users are using Canva, attendees will experience both online and on-site sessions covering topics like learning to harness artificial intelligence to elevate the classroom experience.

For businesses, entrepreneurs, and human resources professionals alike, the program will teach participants how to use Canva to strengthen branding, boost productivity, and create impactful on-brand materials.

Local non-profits, creatives, and grassroots groups will also learn to use Canva’s mobile tools to create impactful visuals and turn data into compelling stories.

“The Philippines is home to some of our most creative and connected communities in the world, and Canva has become a tool of choice for millions here,” Maisie L. Littaua, Canva’s Country Manager for the Philippines, said in a statement.

“With the Canva World Tour, we’re investing back into our community, empowering Filipinos with future-ready design skills, sparking innovation, and helping them share their voices with the world,” Ms. Littaua added.

Apart from training sessions, each Canva World Tour will also showcase the platform’s latest capabilities through its growing Visual Suite.

Canva added that the initiative is a response to organizations’ shift toward visual-first communication in the workplace, citing its Canva Visual Communications Report 2025 report, which found that 90% of Gen Z workers said they do their best work visually. — Edg Adrian A. Eva