PHILIPPINE BRANDS should ensure that their advertisements are not linked to artificial intelligence (AI) “slops” or inaccurate AI-generated content as it can dent consumer trust, according to digital media measurement and analytics platform DoubleVerify.

“If your ad goes beside content like AI slops, and [consumers] associate your brand to those kinds of digital environment, then they can become a little bit more skeptical of your brand,” Tinee Cruz, senior business director at DoubleVerify Philippines, said in a virtual interview last week.

AI slops refer to low- to mid-quality content created using generative AI technology. These can be in the form video, images, audio, or text, and are often inaccurate.

These are widespread on websites and social media pages where brands usually place their advertisements.

Most AI slops focus on evergreen content, or those that remain relevant and interesting to users for longer periods of time, so that they can generate sustained ad clicks.

Ads placed on websites or pages with these fake AI-generated content may influence a brand’s reputation, Ms. Cruz said.

“What we noticed is that when a specific ad is beside or in the context of an online environment wherein it’s a bit harmful, unsafe or unsuitable for that particular brand, it has an effect with the consumer on how they think of that specific messaging,” she said.

This also erodes consumers’ trust in a brand, which will impact their revenues or return on investment, Ms. Cruz said.

“Consumers online are very smart, but they’re also very busy. So, even if the content looks almost real, it can really sway anyone’s opinion if it doesn’t get checked.”

To combat AI slops, DoubleVerify’s Universal Content Intelligence tool provides advertisers with content evaluation on specific websites, the company said. It leverages AI and DoubleVerify’s proprietary content policy to provide advertisers with content evaluation.

About 54% of Filipinos said they would stop using a brand whose ads appear next to false or offensive content, DoubleVerify said in its 2025 Global Insights: APAC Report. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz