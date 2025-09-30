FUJIFILM Philippines, Inc. is holding its Nationwide Photo and Video Walk (NPVW) on Oct. 5 (Sunday) across 32 cities in the country.

“This event marks a renaissance for photographers and videographers to reinvigorate the joy of capturing moments in the country, as we showcase the art of photo and video through the lens of our beloved cities,” Glenn Gatan, head of Marketing and Imaging Solutions at Fujifilm Philippines, said.

“Fujifilm continues to support the local scene by spreading passion for the wonders of our very own urban landscapes, and with this nationwide photo and video walk, we encourage photographers and videographers of all levels from all over the country to bring pride to their city and show it to the world through their art.”

The event is open to photographers and videographers of all skill levels, regardless of camera brands used.

Registration ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 30. Interested participants can access the registration forms via Fujifilm’s official Facebook and Instagram pages (@fujifilmphilippines).

The event starts at 7:30 a.m. (6 a.m. call time) at the designated locations.

The 32 participating cities for the NPVW 2025 are: Alabang, Muntinlupa; Angeles, Pampanga; Angono, Rizal; Bacolod, Negros Occidental; Baguio City; Baliwag, Bulacan; Binangonan, Rizal; Bonifacio Global City, Taguig; Borongan, Eastern Samar; Cagayan De Oro; Calamba, Laguna; Cebu City; Dagupan, Pangasinan; Davao City, Davao; Dumaguete City; General Santos City; Iloilo City; Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay; Kabankalan, Negros Occidental; Koronadal City, South Cotabato; Laoag, Ilocos Norte; Legazpi City, Bicol; Lingayen, Pangasinan; Lipa City, Batangas; Manila; Naga, Bicol; Puerto Princesa, Palawan; Quezon City; Rosario, Cavite; San Fernando, La Union; Tarlac City, Tarlac; and Zamboanga City.

Participants will get a kit that contains an official NPVW shirt and other exclusive Fujifilm merchandise.

Prizes will also be awarded for the top photos and videos selected during the NPVW 2025.

“Three winners in the Open to All Photo category will win a Fujifilm X-E5 camera with a XF23mm f/2.8 kit lens, with one winner each from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao,” the brand said. “Fujifilm users will also have a chance to win some top-tier gear, with one winner in the Fujifilm-exclusive Photo category receiving the Fujifilm X-T5 with an XF16-80mm kit lens, and one winner of the Fujifilm-exclusive Video category taking home the Fujifilm X-H2S paired with the XF23mm f/1.4 II lens.”

Industry leaders will be mentoring photographers and videographers during the event, including the winners of the top prizes at last year’s NPVW.

“In line with Fujifilm’s global mission of ‘giving our world more smiles,’ this highly anticipated nationwide event invites budding photographers and videographers to showcase the unique beauty of their cities — capturing city pride, the urban culture, and everyday moments through the art of digital imaging and video.” — BVR