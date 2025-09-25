XIAOMI Corp. has unveiled its flagship Xiaomi 15T Series smartphones, which feature advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools and pro-level cameras co-engineered with Leica Camera AG.

The Xiaomi 15T Pro and 15T smartphones were launched alongside Xiaomi’s lineup of new AIoT (AI of Things) products during a global event on Sept. 24 and in the Philippines on Sept. 25. Preorders start on Sept. 26 at Xiaomi’s official online channels and retail stores with exclusive discounts and freebies.

Both phones have 12GB memory + 256GB storage and 12+512GB variants and come in Black and Gray, as well as Rose Gold for the 15T and Mocha Gold for the 15T Pro.

Pricing is at P26,999 (12GB+256GB) and at P28,999 (12GB+512GB) for the Xiaomi 15T. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15T Pro costs P37,999 (12GB+256GB) and P39,999 (12GB+512GB).

The phones have a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display made with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for scratch resistance. The Xiaomi 15T Pro’s screen has a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, while the 15T’s is up to 120Hz.

They have an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

The Xiaomi 15T Series phones feature a Leica rear triple camera system with a 50-megapixel (MP) 23-millimeter (mm) main camera, a 50MP telephoto lens (46mm for the 15T and 115mm for the 15T Pro with 5x optical zoom), and a 12MP 15mm ultra-wide camera. The 15T has digital zoom of up to 60 times, while the 15T Pro has up to 100 times digital zoom

Photography features include Leica styles and filters. The Xiaomi 15T smartphones also feature enhanced photo editing capabilities through its advanced AI imaging models, including AI Image Enhancement, AI Image Expansion, AI Erase Pro, and AI Remove Reflection.

For video, the Xiaomi 15T Pro supports up to 8K video recording at 30 frames per second (fps), while the 15T can record 4K video up to 60fps.

The Xiaomi AISP 2.0 enhances tone accuracy and lifelike rendering, while its Master Portrait offers adjustable focal lengths, aperture effects, and bokeh styles.

Both phones also have a 32MP front camera capable of recording 4K video.

The flagship devices are powered by Xiaomi HyperOS 2, which integrates an array of AI features to enhance user productivity and creativity. Beginning in November, the Xiaomi 15T phones will be upgraded to Xiaomi HyperOS 3, delivering ecosystem interoperability and AI-powered productivity.

The phones’ AI Search feature helps users find and interpret information across local apps through natural language search and AI-powered summarization. It is built on the Gemini 2.0 multimodal language model.

The AI Gallery Search, also a new feature, allows users to locate images through natural language search. The updated Google Gemini also includes updates to its image & video generation feature and its Gemini Overlay.

It also has an updated AI Writing option, where users can summarize content in third party apps and enable the DeepThink mode. The AI Interpreter, its real-time translation feature, allows both face-to-face and phone call and video translations.

Another new feature in the Xiaomi 15T Series is Xiaomi Astral Communication, where users can make voice calls of up to 1.3km on the 15T and 1.9km on the 15T Pro, all without connection to cellular data or Wi-Fi.

“Backed by a Super Antenna Array and AI Smart Antenna Switching, it ensures stable connectivity for streaming, gaming, and calls,” it said.

Both phones have a 5,500mAh battery optimized by the Xiaomi Surge G1 chip. The 15T Pro supports wired fast charging up to 90 watts (W) via HyperCharge, while the 15T has support for 67W.

The Xiaomi 15T Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chip, while the 15T has a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra processor. Both also feature Xiaomi’s 3D IceLoop cooling system. — B.M.D. Cruz