REALME PHILIPPINES on Tuesday officially unveiled the realme 15 Series 5G smartphones in the country, which feature powerful cameras and long battery life.

The realme 15 5G (12-gigabyte or GB memory + 256GB storage variant), priced at P23,999, is now available at a limited-time discounted price of P18,999 via the brand’s TikTok Shop.

Meanwhile, the realme 15 Pro 5G’s 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB models can be purchased for P20,999 and P23,999, respectively, via its Shopee store. These are lower than their suggested retail prices of P27,999 and P30,999, respectively.

Pre-orders at realme’s partner retailers nationwide run until Sept. 26 and include freebies worth up to P3,897.

Both realme 15 Series 5G phones have a 7,000mAh battery capacity that supports 80-watt SUPERVOOC fast charging.

They also feature AMOLED displays with a 144Hz refresh rate and are rated IP66, IP68, and IP69 for dust and water resistance.

The realme 15 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, while the realme 15 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300+ chip for “smooth gaming, effortless multitasking, and seamless content creation,” the brand said.

The new smartphones have camera systems that are equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) tools, including AI Party Mode that enhances colors and details of photos, AI Smart Remover 2.0, and AI Nightscape for low-light photography.

In particular, the realme 15 Pro 5G has a triple 50-megapixel (MP) camera system made up of a main, ultra-wide, and selfie lens. It can record 4K video at 60 frames per second (fps).

Meanwhile, the realme 15 5G comes with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 50MP selfie camera and can capture 4K video at 30fps.

“Both models also support Dual View Video mode, allowing users to capture front and rear perspectives simultaneously.”

The realme 15 Pro 5G has an ultra-slim curved body and comes in the colors Flowing Silver and Velvet Green, while the realme 15 5G has a flat frame and is available in Suit Titanium and Silk Pink.

“Adding to the celebration, realme partnered with Hollyland and Fujifilm to enhance the storytelling experience. The Hollyland Lark A1 wireless microphone ensures clear, professional-grade audio capture for vlogs and podcasts, while the Instax mini Link 3 printer turns digital shots into instant prints, giving fans tangible keepsakes of their favorite memories.” — BVR