by Jino Nicolas, BusinessWorld

Smart bands have come a long way from just counting a person’s steps. Today, they’re compact wellness companion that enable you to monitor sleep quality, workouts, and even stress levels, all while staying light and easy on the eyes.

I’ve worn quite a few over the years, from the earliest of smart bands, to the modern, feature-packed smart watches, but the Xiaomi Band 10 offered me a great balance between comfort, style, and functionality.

FIRST IMPRESSIONS

The Xiaomi Band 10 makes a strong case for minimalism done right. Out of the box, it clearly is not just another fitness tracker. It’s small form factor and design lets it blend through whatever attire, and it’s so compact and lightweight that it doesn’t hinder or bother one’s actions.

In fact, I wore it while sleeping for several nights that it felt so seamless and unobtrusive that I forget I was still wearing it. That level of comfort really enhances its effectiveness as a health tracker.

The responsiveness of the user interface (UI) also stands out to me. Swipes and taps register instantly, and the animations are smooth thanks to the 60Hz refresh rate. It’s a subtle, but welcome upgrade that helps interactions with the device feel more refined.

Switching from one screen to another and checking notifications feel smooth and intuitive.

“Fit in Style”

The design philosophy of the Xiaomi Band 10 is certainly evident in its efficient, minimalistic form.

The 1.72″ AMOLED display is vibrant and crisp, making it easily readable in bright outdoor conditions. The thin bezels give it a sleek, modern look, and the moisture resistant touch control ensures usability during light to heavy workouts, or even under the rain.

I was provided with the black variant of the Band 10, and I have to say, its understated look blends effortlessly with any outfit. The minimalist design adds to its modern look without drawing too much attention, which I believe is something those who prefer subtle tech would appreciate.

Accessorizing or personalizing the Band 10 is also simple as there are an abundance of choices. From quick-release straps in silicone, leather, and metal finishes, to pendant-style straps that provides an elegant, tech-savvy alternative to this wearable health tracker.

Metal frames and protective cases are also available not just for style but also for durability, shielding the device from scratches and bumps.

Of course, clock faces are also easily accessible through the Mi Fitness app.

WELLNESS TRACKING

The Xiaomi Band 10 honestly punches above its weight. The device supports tracking of 150+ workout modes, and automatically detects common, popular activities such as walking, running, and cycling.

Admittedly, I am not an overly active person, but the heart rate broadcast feature I found particularly useful. It syncs seamlessly with my phone and allows real-time heart rate readings while I’m on my treadmill.

Given the traffic experienced in Metro Manila, it’s difficult not to notice the increased heart rate — whether it’s from the stress of gridlock or the adrenaline of dodging motorcycles. The Band 10’s real-time heart rate monitoring doesn’t just track workouts; it captures the daily cardio of surviving EDSA.

Sleep tracking has also become more advanced as it goes beyond basic duration and stages. The Band 10 now measures sleep efficiency and distribution, offering a more holistic view of the quality of rest.

Also, the 21-day sleep improvement program that is backed by global sleep authorities like the World Sleep Society, adds a lot of credibility and depth to the device’s function.

Other wellness features include:

Swim mode

24/7 heart rate, SpO₂, stress, and menstrual cycle tracking

VO₂ max, training load, and recovery time for performance insights

Relax reminders and stress monitoring for mental wellness

ECOSYSTEM INTEGRATION

Admittedly, I was not able to test the Band 10 while paired with a smartphone running HpyerOS 2, but it is said to integrate into the Xiaomi Smart Hub, allowing control over smart home devices directly from the band. This kind of synergy with other smart devices is quite rare at this price point.

Notifications are timely and customizable. Sync calendars, respond to calls, send quick replies, and even mute a paired smartphone discreetly. The Band 10 provides feedback that feels premium, and vibration patterns can be tweaked for different alerts.

Battery life is also another win:

Up to 21 days in typical use

9 days with Always-on Display

Fast charging in about an hour

For the past two weeks of testing, the Band 10 only required charging twice. That’s quite a difference to some wearables in the market that need charging every other day.

WELL-ROUNDED, STYLISH, ACCESSIBLE

The Xiaomi Band 10 strikes an impressive balance between comfort, aesthetics, and functionality. Thoughtfully designed for both active and casual users, it offers a robust suite of health and wellness features without compromising on style or ease of use.

Its minimalist form blends effortlessly into daily life, while the vibrant display, responsive interface, and long battery life make it a reliable companion for wellness tracking and smart notifications. Despite its accessible price point, the Band 10 delivers a premium experience that rivals more expensive alternatives — making it a standout choice for anyone seeking a fashionable, feature-rich wearable.