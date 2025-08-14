FUJIFILM Philippines has launched a consolidated line of print products, looking to ride on the resurgence of analog photography and physical media among younger generations.

Fujifilm Prints, a new brand under the Consumer Imaging Group of Fujifilm Philippines, aims to reintroduce the photo printing culture to the new generation while embracing modern technology, Fujifilm Philippines Imaging Solutions Marketing Head Glenn Michael Gatan said during the launch held on Aug. 7.

“We want to continue the legacy of Fujifilm by revitalizing the photo printing culture, blending innovation with tradition, and embracing market trends,” Mr. Gatan said. “And of course… to provide individuals and businesses with high-quality personalized photo printing solutions that capture memories, enhance creativity, and bring tangible value to a digital-first world.”

He added that Gen Zs and millennials are their target market for their print line.

“We really see a very big potential with revitalizing prints. We have Gen Zs, digital natives, who have yet to experience the joy of prints, the joy of film, the joy of analog photography. But at the same time, we have millennials who have a sense of nostalgia with the prints that our products can give.”

The Fujifilm Prints lineup includes the single-use film camera Quicksnap, the 135-millimeter (mm) color negative films C200 and C400, and the portable pop-up photobooth Instax Biz Pop.

The Fujifilm QuickSnap is loaded with a 135mm ISO 400 color negative film with 27 exposures. It has a 32mm f/10 fixed-focus lens with a 1/140 second shutter speed, and a built-in flash that can be manually turned on or off.

The company is also reintroducing its films to the Philippine market.

The Fujifilm C200 is a 135mm color negative film with 36 exposures at ISO 200. The company said this is ideal for entry-level film photographers as it is ideal for both outdoor daylight and indoor flash photography.

“Once developed, the prints evoke a retro yet modern vibe, bringing captured memories to life with a nostalgic charm and contemporary flair,” Fujifilm said.

On the other hand, the C400 is a 135mm color negative film with 36 exposures at ISO 400.

“Its wide exposure latitude makes it a reliable choice for various shooting conditions, from bright, sunlit scenes to flash-lit night shots, ensuring high-quality photos and prints in any setting, perfect for those looking to take more professional-level shots.”

Meanwhile, the portable photobooth Instax Biz Pop is powered by the Instax Biz app and the Instax Link Printer.

“This is locally made by the team, developed just this year… This system aims to further improve the overall value for experience of event visitors while increasing the effectiveness of brand recall for event organizers,” Fujifilm Philippines Marketing Leader Andrea M. Luklukan said.

Lastly, Fujifilm Prints also launched two printers: the CX3240 Creative Duplex Printer and the Frontier DX400.

The CX3240 is an electrophotographic creative printer that has features like heavyweight and curved-edge paper printing, double-sided printing, borderless printing, and automatic tray switching.

Meanwhile, the DX400 is a compact inkjet printer that uses a six-color ink system. It can print up to 400,000 pages at about 9.35 seconds per sheet, with sizes such as 2R, 4R, 6R, 8R, as well as square and panoramic formats. — Katherine K. Chan