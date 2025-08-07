WORLD NETWORK, the blockchain-based ecosystem co-founded by OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman, is planning to expand its presence in the Philippines by partnering with local developers to build apps to secure digital spaces amid the rising threats brought by growing artificial intelligence (AI) adoption.

“The Philippines has one of the world’s most digitally engaged populations. We’re excited to work with developers and partners here to co-create Mini Apps, designed by Filipinos for Filipinos, that promote trust and usability online,” World Network Chief Product Officer at Tools for Humanity Tiago Sada said in a roundtable interview last week.

Tools for Humanity or the team behind World Network is planning to tap local developers to create a more secure and reliable digital space amid rising AI-driven scams and identity theft, Mr. Sada said.

“By tapping into local developer networks, World aims to build products that are not only technically robust but also culturally and economically relevant — bridging gaps in trust, access, and inclusion,” the company said.

World Network’s Mini Apps allows third-party developers to create applications within its network while enabling secure access to various digital networks.

“With a young, digitally savvy population and a growing middle class eager for new technologies and financial tools, World App’s Mini Apps ecosystem is quickly gaining traction. We’re happy to collaborate with local developers and technologists to build new Mini Apps created by Filipinos,” Mr. Sada said.

Cybersecurity company Netskope said in a recent report that Philippine organizations that rely on software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications must adopt policies to protect their data as AI-driven platforms gain traction, as cloud apps are the top phishing target in Asia, with 5.5 out of every 1,000 individuals clicking on phishing links monthly.

Two SaaS apps, Microsoft 365 and DocuSign, account for a combined 64% of all cloud phishing links clicked in Asia, Netskope said.

In April, World Network said it is planning to introduce its secure and anonymous device WorldID in the Philippines to help combat the rising number of cyberthreats and deepfakes.

WorldID’s verification device Orb is a tool that captures and processes photos to verify human identity, encrypts the data, and stores it on users’ phones.

The company has said that it targets to roll out this device in the country within the year and is also planning to conduct pilot testing of the product in two cities in the capital region.

World Network allows users to have a verified identification through their mobile application. This would allow Filipinos to join its verified networks, prove their humanness online, manage AI agents, and combat bots, misinformation, and deepfakes. — Ashley Erika O. Jose