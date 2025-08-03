REVIEW | the mWell Health Ring is a discreet wellness tracker for everyday life

by Jino D. Nicolas, BusinessWorld

Wearable technologies continue to evolve. From telling the time and date, heart rates and beats per minute, to active notifications for people, innovation in devices such as smartwatches and health trackers continue to push forward.

Some users, myself included, may have embraced and adapted to technology as much as anyone, but I find that there is some peace in simplicity and minimalism.

And the mWell Health Ring stands out not for its flashiness, but for its quiet efficiency.

As a recovering cancer patient, I’ve found the mWell Health Ring to be more than just a health accessory—it has become an unobtrusive companion in my daily routine.

Unlike smartwatches, which often demand visual attention, the mWell Health Ring is designed for minimalism. It doesn’t feel bulky or heavy, and wouldn’t require much of an adjustment for married people. The ring feels less like a gadget and more like a natural extension of one’s lifestyle.

The mWell Health Ring provides real-time insights into heart rate, oxygen saturation, sleep quality, and physical activity.

Its compact design and extended battery life allow for continuous monitoring without the need for frequent charging or screen interaction.

It is true that smartwatches can gather the same information, but personally, I never got into the practice of swiping through the screens of such devices. As such, I can honestly say I have not really taken advantage of the device as much as I could.

As I often use my smartphone for almost everything, the mWell Health Ring does not require me any extra effort to make use of its functions to the fullest. All it requires is for me to wear it.

With its integration to the mWell PH app, accessing the information gathered by the ring requires only a few taps on my phone.

Empowering decisions for a healthy lifestyle

One of the ring’s most compelling features is its ability to provide users with a basic overview of their health status, enabling proactive adjustments without the need for constant medical consultations.

Whether evaluating sleep patterns, tracking daily steps, or assessing sedentary behavior, the ring empowers users to make informed decisions about their wellness routines.

I have been a multimedia artist, producer, and director in the news industry for 17 years. Given my occupation, it is hard to deny that most of my days are spent in a sedentary way.

Given that it’s so easy to get engrossed in work or leisurely activities, it’s quite easy to neglect even the most basic practices for a healthy lifestyle.

The information provided by the health ring such as the comparisons of how much time I spend doing exercise, light activities, or just sitting in front of my computer already helps me decide on whether I should stand up, walk a bit, or do something healthier.

Practical enhancements for future versions

While the ring excels in many areas, one practical limitation remains: its ease of retrieval when misplaced.

Admittedly, I have misplaced it several times during the course of using it, and I found it quite difficult to locate.

A simple feature allowing users to trigger a beep or blinking light via the companion app would greatly enhance usability—particularly for those using darker variants that blend into their surroundings.

It does light up to gather health information from time to time, but a function in the mWell app where a user could trigger it would be an enormous help.

More personalization options are something that mWell might want to consider in the future too.

With current color options limited to black, silver, and bronze, expanding the color palette and offering features such as name engraving could enhance its appeal—particularly for users seeking a more expressive or individualized design.

Not just wearable tech

The mWell Health Ring is not merely a piece of wearable tech—it is a quiet, intelligent partner in personal health management.

For individuals navigating recovery or simply seeking a more discreet way to monitor wellness, it offers a thoughtful balance of form and function. With continued innovation and attention to personalization and usability, it has the potential to redefine how we engage with our health—one subtle signal at a time.

mWell is the digital healthcare arm of Metro Pacific Investment Corporation (MPIC).

MPIC is one of the three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority share in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls.