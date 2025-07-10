SEAGATE Technology Holdings plc’s latest compact solid-state drive (SSD), targeted towards on-the-go professionals, is now available in the Philippines.

The Seagate Ultra Compact SSD is now available at all Seagate authorized retail and online stores in the Philippines. It is priced at P5,749.00 for the 1 terabyte (TB) model and P10,499.00 for the 2TB variant.

The SSD, which offers transfer speeds of up to 1,000 megabytes per second, is a compact SSD that is the size of a thumb drive.

It has direct USB-C port connectivity and is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, iPhone, tablets, and gaming consoles.

The Seagate Ultra Compact SSD features three-meter drop resistance and has an IP54 dust and water resistance rating. It also comes with a removable rubber sleeve for extra protection and is made with a minimum of 35% recycled materials.

It also comes with a three-year limited warranty and three years of Seagate Rescue Data Recovery Services.

The SSD comes with Seagate Toolkit backup software, which allows users to backup and sync files.

It also offers six-month complimentary trials of Dropbox Backup, which lets users automatically backup one computer and one external drive, and Mylio Photos+, which is for organizing photos and videos. — BVR