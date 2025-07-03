INSTA360 has launched in the Philippines its Flow 2 smartphone gimbal targeted towards mobile creators.

Customers can choose between the Flow 2 Pro Standard Bundle (P5,490) and the AI Tracker Bundle (P6,590). The device comes in Summit White and Stone Gray colors.

“Flow 2 hits the sweet spot for everyday creators. With its thoughtful features and unbeatable price, it’s easily the most versatile gimbal in its class,” said Ray Deng, country head of Insta360 Philippines.

“With Flow 2, we’re bringing everything we’ve learned from the Flow series to more people,” said Henry Hsu, executive consultant of Insta360. “It’s designed to make smartphone filming easier, smarter, and more fun — without sacrificing portability or features.”

The Flow 2’s features include built-in 3-axis stabilization, near-field communication (NFC) One-Tap Shooting, a built-in selfie stick and metal tripod, Deep Track 4.0, Multi-Person Tracking, Active Zoom Tracking, and an extended 10-hour battery life.

NFC One-Tap Shooting, available for supported phones, allows creators to launch the Insta360 app without the need for Bluetooth pairing.

“Android users can also take advantage of Quick Launch, which auto-opens your native camera when you unfold the gimbal,” the brand said.

Meanwhile, the Deep Track 4.0 tracking technology offers better subject identification, even with obstructions, while its Pro Framing Grid allows for nine angle presets with automatic adjustments for the best shot composition.

Control Flow 2 also allows for remote shooting via an Apple Watch or a second smartphone, while artificial intelligence tracker support for those using third-party apps can help with subject tracking. It also has a built-in Teleprompter Mode that lets creators scroll their scripts on-screen while recording.

Insta360 added that its more advanced Flow 2 Pro is another option for users that require functions like 360 Infinite Pan Tracking or tilt shots. “Flow 2 and Flow 2 Pro share most of the same smart shooting features, but Flow 2 Pro adds some hardware and design upgrades for creators who want even more.”

Meanwhile, the brand also launched the Insta360 Mic Air wireless mic, which is supported by both the Flow 2 and Flow 2 Pro gimbals. — BVR