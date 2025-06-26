LOCAL digital marketing consultancy Truelogic, Inc. has launched a search optimization service that helps brands increase visibility in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered searches.

“As AI-generated answers — called AI Overviews — take up more space in search results, businesses that rely on web traffic must quickly adapt or risk being left behind,” it said in an e-mailed statement.

Truelogic’s new service helps brands adjust to the AI search era through AI visibility checks, content upgrades, speed boost, and authority building, it said.

A study by Truelogic titled “Navigating Google’s AI-Enhanced Search” showed that AI-generated answers in Google Search results grew to 13% in March from 6.5% in January.

Some platforms reported that eight out of 10 informational searches include an AI-generated answer.

“If you’re a bank, a school, a retailer or a real estate brand, and your customers search online before making decisions — this shift in Google’s search can directly impact your visibility and leads,” said Truelogic Managing Partner Bernard San Juan III.

“AI-generated answers are changing how people search and what they click. To stay competitive, your brand needs to show up in those answers.”

The company’s analysis of Philippine websites showed that the chances of being featured in AI answers in search engines increase when the company has a trusted and well-known website, clear and detailed content, and is mentioned by trusted sources, it said.

Websites that are fast and mobile-friendly also rank higher in search results, it said, with keyword rankings and page counts no longer as influential.

“Forget old SEO (search engine optimization) hacks,” Truelogic Head of Search and Analytics Timothy Uichico said. “Google’s AI rewards quality. Brands need to be fast, helpful and trustworthy — that’s what our new service is built to deliver.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz