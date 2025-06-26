POCO on Tuesday launched in the Philippines its latest smartphone, the POCO F7, which brings “flagship-level” performance at midrange pricing.

The POCO F7 is now available at a special price of P17,499 for the 12GB+256GB variant and P19,499 for the 12GB+512GB model from June 24-30 via POCO’s official Shopee store. It comes in three colors: Black, White, and Silver.

“With the POCO F7, we’re advancing our commitment to redefine flagship performance by making it accessible to a wider audience. The launch of the POCO F7 Cyber Silver Edition, with its distinctive aesthetic, further embodies our vision to connect more deeply with a new generation by blending futuristic style and powerful technology,” said Angus Ng, head of Product Marketing at POCO Global.

The POCO F7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 mobile platform, delivering faster and more efficient processing for better performance. It also features the brand’s most advanced cooling system yet for stability.

It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS 2. For gaming, the phone’s WildBoost Optimization 4.0 supports 1.5K Super Resolution and Smart Frame Rate for up to 120fps for top mobile titles.

The POCO F7 has an aluminum alloy frame and a glass back cover. It offers bending resistance rated up to 70 kilograms and also has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

The smartphone has a 6,500mAh battery, which the brand said is the largest in the POCO F Series.

“Paired with 90W HyperCharge, which charges the battery to 80% in just 30 minutes, it delivers extended screen time with minimal downtime. For added convenience, the POCO F7 supports 22.5W reverse charging, offering broad compatibility across Xiaomi and other major smartphone brands,” POCO said.

“Completing the flagship experience is the Surge T1s signal tuner, which enhances cellular performance and boosts Wi-Fi and Bluetooth stability to keep the device reliably connected.”

The POCO F7 has a 6.83-inch 1.5K ultra-bright display with 3,200 nits peak brightness. The Sunlight Display 4.0 feature also enhances display contrast in real time.

The screen has TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) Certification, TÜV Rheinland Flicker Free Certification, and TÜV Rheinland Circadian Friendly Certification for reduced eye strain.

Meanwhile, the POCO F7’s camera system features a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with optical image stabilization.

“Features like UltraSnap and Live Photo further elevate the shooting experience with speed, depth, and motion. When it comes to portrait photography, POCO F7 offers versatile 26mm, 35mm, and 52mm focal lengths, coupled with a real light spot feature that gives your background a soft, beautiful blur,” it said.

The camera’s new artificial intelligence (AI) function called AI Beautify improves image quality without over-processing, it added.

The phone also has a redesigned camera interface for better user experience. — BVR