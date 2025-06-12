GLOBAL technology brand HONOR’s latest mid-range smartphone, the HONOR 400 5G, will be launched in the Philippines on June 17.

Marketed as the “AI (artificial intelligence) Phone,” the HONOR 400 5G has an Image-to-Video feature that turns still photos into lifelike videos with the use of artificial intelligence, HONOR Philippines said in a statement.

“Our goal with the HONOR 400 5G is to redefine how people capture and relive their most special moments,” HONOR Philippines Vice President Stephen Cheng said.

“With the HONOR 400 5G, we’re not just launching another smartphone, but introducing a new emotional experience. This is the real AI phone, designed to bring your memories back to life and create meaningful moments through innovation.”

Based on the brand’s global website, the HONOR 400 5G has a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen and is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 octa-core processor. It operates on MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15.

The phone has 8GB and 12GB memory and 256GB and 512GB storage options.

The HONOR 400 5G features a 200-megapixel (MP) AI main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with up to 30 times digital zoom. It also has a 50MP front camera.

It comes with a 6,000mAh battery that supports fast charging. It also has an IP66 water and dust resistance rating.

Over the weekend, HONOR Philippines held an event to showcase the capabilities of its latest smartphone, which was an exclusive prenuptial photoshoot featuring celebrity couple Shaira Diaz and EA Guzman at Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Quezon City.

“What sets the HONOR 400 5G apart is its ability to evoke deep emotions with every frame. Each AI-powered transformation is designed to highlight the small but meaningful details, from the subtle movements of a veil in the wind to the warmth of sunlight on a couple’s smiles. The result is a photo album that feels alive and dynamic, unlike anything traditional cameras can deliver,” HONOR Philippines said.

“The HONOR 400 5G also offers a seamless and intuitive user experience, making advanced AI features accessible to everyone. Whether you’re capturing an intimate prenup shoot, family gatherings, or spontaneous adventures, this phone ensures that every moment becomes a timeless masterpiece. Its sleek design and 5G connectivity further enhance its appeal, proving it’s not just a device but a companion for creating and sharing life’s most meaningful moments.” — BVR