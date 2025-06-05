ANKER INNOVATIONS recently launched in the Philippines its latest laptop powerbank and multi-port chargers, as well as earphones with a built-in artificial intelligence (AI) translation feature.

The Anker Laptop Powerbank is priced at P4,995 and has a 25,000 milliampere-hour (mAh) battery capacity as well as built-in and retractable cables, namely a 15-centimeter (cm) integrated USB-C cable and a 70-cm long retractable cable.

It can charge up to four devices at once and has 165 watts (W) of total output.

“It’s also the ultimate travel companion, compliant with CAAP (Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines) Guidelines for Air Travel (based on CAAP Memo FOD-APD-2023-008), making it safe to bring on board,” the brand said.

“For added convenience, the powerbank also has a smart screen that displays real-time power status, battery life, and temperature, ensuring safe and efficient charging.”

Meanwhile, Anker has also released its 200W (P4,995) and 250W (P10,495) Prime Chargers. Both have six ports and are equipped with GaNPrime charging technology and can be used even on the go.

“It delivers faster and smarter charging for all your devices, even when they are all connected together. It’s also equipped with a smart control dial to instantly adjust the power output to ensure each device charges at the optimal speed, while its activeShield technology optimizes this and prevents overheating to protect the devices,” it said.

Lastly, Anker’s new Soundcore AeroFit 2 open-ear earbuds are priced at P5,895.

The earbuds have an AI translation function that supports languages like English, Mandarin, French, Spanish, Japanese, and Korean, among others. The feature can be accessed via the soundcore mobile app, where users can select between two translation modes.

“The Face-to-Face Translation feature is your go-to mode for everyday conversations. It’s like having a personal interpreter in your ear, making it perfect for when you’re traveling or find yourself in new social situations with people who don’t speak the same language,” Anker said.

The feature works by capturing the user’s voice via the AeroFit 2 earbuds, which will be translated and played through the connected phone.

“When the other person replies, their voice is picked up by your phone’s microphone, translated, and delivered to your earbuds,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Real-Time Translation mode can be used for lectures or webinars, or when watching foreign-language shows.

“The speaker’s voice from wherever you may be streaming is received by your phone, translated, and delivered straight to your AeroFit 2 earbuds. You can also follow along by reading the translated transcript on your screen. This is a game-changer for students or professionals who may find themselves in a situation where understanding spoken content is critical without active participation,” Anker said.

The AeroFit 2 features a rotatable ear hook design, allowing it to adapt to different ear sizes.

It also has improved sound quality and touch-style controls and supports wireless charging for up to 10 hours of playtime, while its charging case can extend its use time to up to 42 hours. — BVR