DALLAS, Texas — Enterprises are turning to Boomi to tackle integration and data management issues, as well as automate business processes using artificial intelligence (AI).

At Boomi World, the company’s top executives announced a major push into AI development that strengthens its core business. It unveiled its Agentstudio that allows enterprises to design their own AI agents, which would help streamline business processes.

“As organizations accelerate AI adoption, the complexity of developing, auditing and managing AI agents will continue to grow, creating governance, security and integration challenges across industries,” Boomi Chief Technology Officer Ed Macosky said.

He said the priority is to provide its customers with a platform that simplifies AI agent deployment and management.

Several Boomi customers shared with BusinessWorld how the Boomi enterprise platform has helped address issues related to data management and integration, and how the company’s new agentic AI offerings will figure into their plans.

NFI INDUSTRIES

Rodney Lucas, senior director of application services at third-party logistics company NFI Industries, said they faced significant integration issues as the company’s volume grew in recent years.

“It even got to the point where our own CEO (chief executive officer) had said that our integration keeps him all that late. And that’s not a good place to be,” he said in an interview.

Started in 1932 by Israel Brown, NFI Industries is a nearly $4-billion company with 18,000 employees, 5,000 trucks and over 30 million square feet of customer warehouse space.

“Prior to moving to Boomi, we had on average 100 tickets that were created in our system regarding integration issues. On average, it was about 100 a month. There were spikes up to 400 a month at times,” Mr. Lucas said.

Since using Boomi, he noticed the tickets have dropped to about 30 a month.

“With the end-to-end monitoring that we put in place, we’re able to get ahead of the issues… Probably the biggest benefit to the company is just that nobody even sees when there’s a failure. We’re taking care of it,” Mr. Lucas said.

“And next step is we want to use AI to help out with that, figure out where the ticket is supposed to route.”

NFI also saw a reduction in integration build times to just 12-16 hours from 40 hours previously.

Mr. Lucas said he is excited about the announcements about new innovations and products at Boomi World.

“We’re trying to get tools in the hands of both our client services teams and our operations teams so that they can self-support. And one of the biggest things that we look at using AI for in the near term is enriching the data,” he added.

HEB CONSTRUCTION

Auckland-based HEB Construction has extended its use of the Boomi Enterprise platform “to maximize the effectiveness of an existing third-party AI-powered road monitoring tool.”

HEB uses Boomi to integrate the AI tool with its geographic information system and central and local government work and asset management platform. This allows the delivery of timely and accurate insights to its maintenance team and clients.

Mircel van der Walt, solutions and architecture manager at HEB Construction, said they have made progress in collecting data, with 25 million records now available for training their AI model.

“It’s a happy coincidence that Boomi started releasing its offerings of how AI can be delivered, maintained, monitored, governed. So that works out great. We don’t have to undo anything,” he said in an interview.

“Our future plan is to use all the new Boomi offerings around the AI space to go build an agent for this specific topic and use it as our fundamental use case to venture into the AI game.”

Mr. Van der Walt said they are planning to use the road maintenance data to build an agent that could predict where faults might exist with a certainty percentage above 80-90%.

“It would be nice to get 95% accuracy on where a pothole would be in the next week. That would be like a superpower. But if we were realistic, it would take us some time to get to that. We’ll reach it but just not tomorrow,” he said.

Having been a Boomi customer for years, Mr. Van der Walt said he is impressed with the company’s continual innovation.

Boomi is also good at listening to customer feedback and incorporating it into their offerings, he said.

“For us, it’s great being part of this family because one, we get the power of the platform and all the very smart people that build it. (Two,) Boomi is very good at listening to us as the customer,” he added.

LEXITAS

Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services, had acquired around 40 companies since 2020 but soon discovered issues in data management. There were duplicated and inconsistent customer data stored in siloed systems.

Sherry Bourque, chief accounting officer at Lexitas, said they turned to Boomi Data Hub for master data management so it could “tame” all of the customer data from these acquisitions.

It created a unified “golden record” that consolidated disparate data sources. This involved applying a single identifier to a customer.

“We collapsed the number of customers because now there’s one single identifier for that. We are able to do integrations faster because of it. The books get closed faster because once you do the integration you don’t have to go to the manual system to get the sales data and book it,” she said.

This gave Lexitas a 360-degree view of customer information which could be used by the sales and marketing teams. It also gave better financial data from the acquisitions.

“(We are) closing the books faster, getting rid of the noise of all the systems,” she added.

Moving forward, Ms. Bourque said they are looking at using some of Boomi’s AI products.

“We’re going to entertain the idea of some AI and those new AI products that they’re talking about that we can use,” she said.

Lexitas and NFI were also named the winners of the 2025 Boomi Customer Innovation Awards, recognizing enterprises that use Boomi Enterprise Platform to lead digital change. — Cathy Rose A. Garcia