HP PHILIPPINES on May 16 unveiled the first OMEN Playground concept store in Southeast Asia in SM Megamall.

The store will be launched with a three-day celebration event from May 23-25 where the brand will offer promos and hold activities for customers, HP Philippines said in a statement

“The gaming industry in the Philippines continues to grow at an exciting pace, with over 43 million gamers driving demand for high-performance and personalized experiences,” Ida Evina Ong-Co, managing director of HP Philippines, said. “We’re seeing strong growth for our Gaming business. We hope that through the launch of the first HP OMEN Playground in Southeast Asia, we will bring Filipino gamers a space where they can explore our full gaming ecosystem, and discover how our innovations in performance, personalization, and AI (artificial intelligence) can transform the way they play.”

The company said the opening of the OMEN Playground store in the country aims to help boost the local gaming scene.

“The move comes at a time when the country’s esports market is booming — valued at $26.60 million in 2024 and projected to double by 2033. As the local gaming community grows more sophisticated and expansive, HP aims to meet players where they are: with powerful devices, high-performance gear, and experiences that elevate the way they play.”

The concept store is meant to be a hub to showcase the future of gaming technology via HP’s gaming brand OMEN. It will feature the brand’s full ecosystem of laptops, desktops, monitors, and peripherals, as well as HyperX accessories.

“What sets OMEN and Victus apart is their ability to deliver top-tier gaming performance at competitive prices — featuring advanced processors, powerful graphics, and fast-refresh displays — all designed to provide an immersive gaming experience. This combination of high-performance specs and affordability makes premium gaming more accessible to Filipino gamers,” HP Philippines said. “With OMEN, HP isn’t just entering the game — it’s redefining it for Filipino players everywhere.”

The company will provide a two-year home service warranty across its OMEN product lineup, it added. — BVR