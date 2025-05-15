By Beatriz Marie D. Cruz, Reporter

PHILIPPINE ORGANIZATIONS that heavily use software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications must adopt policies to protect their data as artificial intelligence (AI)-driven platforms gain traction, according to American cybersecurity company Netskope.

“There’s a lot of digital transformation going on, a lot of processes that are moving away from traditional paper-based approaches to a digital approach. With that comes a concern about the security of data,” Krishna Narayanaswamy, chief technology officer at Netskope, told BusinessWorld in an interview.

SaaS providers continue to enhance their platforms by integrating AI features, and more organizations are adopting a digital-first strategy, injecting their data into SaaS platforms to help improve operational efficiency.

However, Mr. Narayanaswamy noted that many Philippine firms are worried about the security of their data.

“There’s definitely a big appetite to use AI to enhance the services [companies] offer, but at the same time, they’re also concerned about the security of their data,” he said. “We have seen a lot of cases where inadvertently, data that is being sent to these AI applications are exposed, and we see more and more threat actors also starting to attack them.”

Cloud apps are the top phishing target in Asia, with 5.5 out of every 1,000 individuals clicking on phishing links monthly, Netskope said in its 2024 Threat Labs Report.

Two SaaS apps, Microsoft 365 and DocuSign, account for a combined 64% of all cloud phishing links clicked in Asia, according to the report.

Mr. Narayanaswamy said organizations must form governance committees that regulate the proper and ethical use of AI-driven SaaS applications.

“There is a lot of promise with AI and technologies, but at the same time, they need to make sure that they adhere to some of these best practices for enforcing security,” he added.

Netskope’s Cloud Conference Index provides a risk rating system to guide companies using SaaS applications. It is a database of cloud apps evaluated by Netskope based on criteria adapted from the Cloud Security Alliance Guidance, where an app is assessed on its enterprise-readiness based on security, auditability, and business continuity.