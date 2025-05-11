Search engine platform Google and video streaming application YouTube highlighted specific features for the midterm elections on Monday to help promote reliable information on their platforms.

“Supporting the elections is important to Google and YouTube,” Google Philippines Head of Public Policy and Government Relations Yves Gonzalez said in a press release.

“As Filipinos prepare for the May 12 elections, we are committed to robust collaboration with the government, industry, media, and civil society,” Mr. Gonzalez added.

A study by the market research firm Kantar revealed that YouTube is the number one platform for accessing a wide variety of content types (e.g., short, long, and live videos). With over 50 million users aged 18 and above, Google said it expects users to turn to the platform for the latest election news.

On May 12, live coverage from authoritative news organizations, in both English and Filipino, will be placed on YouTube’s homepage to help ensure that viewers are following the latest news and results from reliable sources.

Apart from the livestreams, the “How to vote” playlist of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) will be promoted on the platform during the election day to provide relevant materials, requirements, and a step-by-step guide for first-time voters.

“A well-informed electorate is fundamental to COMELEC’s mission for credible elections,” COMELEC Chairperson George Erwin M. Garcia said.

“We thank and commend Google for their continued, valuable contributions in ensuring Filipinos have accessible and reliable election information online, empowering them to make informed choices for the midterm elections,” he added.

Information and labels

YouTube is set to introduce an information panel above search results when users look up content related to 2025 senatorial candidates. This panel will display key details such as the candidate’s name, political affiliation, and a direct link to Google Search for additional information.

In an effort to maintain transparency, YouTube has announced that AI-generated content must be disclosed by creators. Videos featuring election-related material altered by artificial intelligence will carry a label on the video player, informing viewers of modifications.

Meanwhile, Google Search is reinforcing its commitment to accuracy by prioritizing authoritative sources in its ranking system, ensuring voters receive reliable election-related information. Additionally, its “About this Image” feature will help users evaluate the credibility and context of online images.

Further strengthening efforts against misinformation, Google has pledged that all AI-generated images produced by its platforms will be embedded with a watermark using DeepMind’s SynthID technology.

Removed videos

To further protect voters during the election, YouTube prohibited content that “misleads voters on how to vote or encourages interference in the democratic process.” It also vowed to “quickly remove content that incites violence, encourages hatred, promotes harmful conspiracy theories, or threatens election workers.”

On the latest transparency report of YouTube, the Philippines, with over 153,000 videos removed, ranked eighth between October and December 2024 on the highest number of videos removed globally for violating the platform’s policies. – Almira Louise S. Martinez