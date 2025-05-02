Boomi, an integration and automation leader, will hold its flagship event Boomi World in Dallas, Texas next month.

Experts will discuss new innovations and developments in artificial intelligence-driven integration and automation at Boomi World from May 12 to 15.

Boomi customers and partners will explore “the transformative power of agentic AI, get a peek behind the scenes at the Boomi product roadmap, and take a deep dive into real-world applications of API (application programming interface) management, data management, integration, and automation.”

At the event, Boomi Chairman and CEO Steve Lucas and Boomi Chief Product and Technology Officer Ed Macosky are expected to share latest product and platform updates.

Other speakers include ServiceNow President Paul Fipps; Modern Niagara Director for Data & Analytics Charles Davis; IDC Senior Director Shari Lava and BARC US CEO Shawn Rogers.

The event also features Olympic medalists Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall as special guest speakers.

Ms. Davis-Woodhall won the gold medal in the long jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics, while Mr. Woodhall is a three-time Paralympian and 2024 gold medalist.

Boomi World will provide optional one-day and two-day pre-conference training and certification courses starting on May 12.

The Boomi Partner Summit, which takes place on May 13, will give partners an exclusive look at the future of the Boomi ecosystem.

The event will also feature over 50 breakout sessions focused on AI, API Management, Data Management, and Integration.