By Karthick ChandraSekar

AS TECHNOLOGY continues to become more integral to electoral processes, there is a pressing need to educate voters about how to use new systems effectively. For example, electronic voting can make elections more accessible, especially for overseas voters, but it also raises security concerns and vulnerabilities.

That is why the role of technology in electoral processes cannot be overstated. It has the power to make elections secure, free, and fair. However, if misused, it can compromise a key pillar of a democratically elected government. In this article, we will look at how technology is transforming the way elections are done — and what’s at stake if security measures aren’t properly implemented.

THE IMPORTANCE OF CYBERSECURITY IN ELECTORAL PROCESSES

With the rapid evolution of AI and the emergence of high-quality deepfakes, there’s a heightened risk of misinformation during elections. Cyberattacks such as phishing, denial-of-service, and malware attacks can compromise election integrity by tampering with voter data or disrupting voting processes.

Phishing e-mails are still potent in this day and age. A well-structured e-mail can fool even the most steadfast election official into revealing sensitive information and compromising the security of election databases. With just one security breach, a hacker can gain access to sensitive data and engage in voter suppression (such as removing voters from voter lists and committing identity theft).

Unfortunately, there is real cause for concern, as this has happened before. In 2016, two separate cyberattacks on the same day targeted the Commission on Elections (Comelec), revealing its susceptibility to digital attacks. A website defacement attack was followed by a data breach, in which a link to the Comelec’s entire database was posted online.

Protecting against these cybersecurity threats is a key part of election security, demanding the implementation of multi-factor authentication and strong encryption. These security solutions are essential to keeping official accounts secure and election databases protected. This is why it is important for governments and electoral bodies to work together with cybersecurity experts in establishing protocols that can identify and respond to threats quickly and effectively.

WHAT IT TAKES TO KEEP ELECTIONS SECURE, FAIR, AND FREE

The Philippines has had an automated election system since 2010, utilizing optical scan vote counting machines and the electronic transmission of results. This system has enhanced the speed and accuracy of vote counting, reducing opportunities for manual tampering and expediting the reporting of election outcomes.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) have significantly reduced the time it takes to count ballots and deliver the results to voters in the Philippines. Voters mark their ballots using devices like touch screens, keyboards, or styluses. The ballots are then scanned and electronically recorded. The results are transmitted digitally, and in some cases, a paper receipt is provided to help voters confirm their choices.

EVMs can then transmit this data from the polling stations to the central servers, allowing election bodies to report the results through live dashboards with real-time updates. Because the information comes in real time, users can view detailed results (by the region and candidate) on special websites set up by election bodies. Some election bodies even allow voters to actually view the counting of their votes in real time so that the process remains transparent.

Transparency is a critical part of building trust in the Philippine electoral process among the general population, especially as the midterm election approaches. By closing security gaps, reducing the potential for errors, and combating misinformation, the government can foster the public’s faith in the electoral process.

ELECTION SECURITY IS THE CORE OF A DEMOCRATIC SYSTEM

Although EVMs and real-time dashboards promise greater speed, accuracy, and public engagement, they also expose electoral processes to cyberthreats such as phishing attacks on officials, database manipulation, and misinformation. Such threats can weaken voter confidence and compromise the fairness of elections.

Evolving technologies like artificial intelligence and quantum computing will further reshape how votes are cast, tallied, and reported. Harnessing these innovations without jeopardizing public trust will require a collaborative approach between governments, electoral bodies, and cybersecurity experts. Failure to do so risks undermining the transparency, stability, and legitimacy of elections, ultimately threatening the core of democratic systems.

Karthick ChandraSekar is the associate director at ManageEngine.