CHINESE technology giant Xiaomi is looking to increase its market share in the Philippines through the launch of its latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mobile devices.

“The strength of Xiaomi is its vast ecosystem. I don’t think there’s a competitor in the Philippines who has better or has more AIoT (AI of things) or ecosystem products than us,” Xiaomi Philippines Head of Marketing Tomi Adrias told BusinessWorld on the sidelines of a launch event on March 6.

Mr. Adrias said the company wants to expand its overall market share in the Philippines this year.

Data from the International Data Corp. showed Xiaomi cornered 11% of the Philippine smartphone market in 2024, putting it at joint third place. This was up from 9.7% in 2023.

Xiaomi last week unveiled its latest flagship smartphone lineup, the Xiaomi 15 series.

The Xiaomi 15’s price starts at P45,999 for the 12GB memory and 256GB storage model, while the 12GB+512GB model is priced at P49,999. It is available in three color options: black, white, and green.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform that the brand said delivers improved performance with less battery consumption. It is also equipped with a cooling system.

It runs on the latest Xiaomi HyperOS 2, which features Xiaomi HyperCore, Xiaomi HyperConnect, and Xiaomi HyperAI.

“These innovations give users an enhanced mobile experience in functionality, system fluidity, cross-platform connectivity, security, privacy, and access to next-generation AI interactions and AI-driven productivity tools,” Xiaomi said.

The Xiaomi 15 sports a Leica-engineered Summilux optical lens for its 50-megapixel (MP) main camera, as well as a Leica 60mm floating telephoto camera with a 50MP sensor and a Leica 14mm ultra-wide lens with a 50MP resolution.

“The Xiaomi 15 boasts a versatile triple-camera system that delivers exceptional image quality. Spanning extended focal lengths from 14mm to 120mm, it provides remarkable clarity and versatility for every shot,” it said.

The phone has a 6.36-inch CrystalRes AMOLED screen and has an aluminum frame. It has a 5,240mAh battery that supports both wired and wireless fast charging via HyperCharge.

It is also has an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

TABLETS, WEARABLES

Meanwhile, the company also released its latest Xiaomi Pad series, namely the Xiaomi Pad 7 and Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro, which also have AI capabilities for user productivity.

Pricing for the Xiaomi Pad 7 starts at P19,999, while the Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro’s base model costs P29,999.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform, while the Xiaomi Pad 7 has a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor.

Both devices have a 11.2-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate.

The brand also launched its latest wearables at last week’s event: the Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro, Xiaomi Watch S4, and the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro.

Lastly, it unveiled the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 5 Max, which has a traction control system to ensure stability on wet roads. Pricing for the scooter starts at P33,099. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz