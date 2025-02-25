Boomi has launched a comprehensive API Management (APIM) solution, which it says will help curb application programming interface (API) “sprawl” in organizations.

In a statement, Boomi said the new solution delivers cloud-scale APIM alongside integration and automation, data management, and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities as part of the Boomi Enterprise Platform.

Boomi API Management is a flexible, holistic solution with support for Boomi and third-party API gateways. Powered by Boomi AI Agents, this helps enterprises “close security gaps, tackle API sprawl, and transform technology investments into a competitive advantage,” the company said.

According to IDC, organizations with GenAI-enhanced apps and services have around five times more APIs than those that have not yet invested in GenAI.

Without proper management, “API sprawl can overwhelm teams, create chaos, and introduce security risks for companies,” it added.

“APIs have become the backbone of AI-driven innovation, enabling seamless interaction between AI models, agents, and enterprise systems,” Shari Lava, senior research director, AI and Automation at IDC, said.

“Effective API management is no longer optional — it is critical for organizations to ensure security, scalability, and governance while reducing complexity and API sprawl. Without a robust APIM strategy, businesses risk losing control over their AI initiatives and missing out on their full transformative potential.”

Unlike API Management point solutions, Boomi API Management is part of the Boomi Enterprise Platform.

“APIs underpin the global digital economy and play a vital role in the AI Era — managing them effectively is crucial for success,” said Ed Macosky, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Boomi.

“Boomi API Management unlocks the full potential of APIs, accelerating growth and digital transformation. By uniting industry-leading integration, automation, and data management, Boomi sets a new standard for API management and AI innovation — helping organizations achieve business outcomes faster.” — CRAG