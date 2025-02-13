GOOGLE has launched in the Philippines its enhanced Play Protect feature, which blocks the download and installation attempts of suspicious apps or malware to help protect users from fraud.

“In the Philippines, we all know that financial frauds and scams are a serious and growing problem, and one of the key culprits is downloading sideloaded apps,” Yves Gonzalez, Google Philippines public policy and government relations head, said at a media briefing on Feb. 11 (Tuesday).

Feb. 11 marked the global celebration of Safer Internet Day this year.

Many sideloaded apps, which come from unofficial sources online, are often disguised as harmless quick loan apps or instant reward games, Mr. Gonzalez said.

“Based on what we are seeing especially in markets like the Philippines, bad actors use sideloading to try to get into the phones of the users,” he added.

The Enhanced Google Play Protect feature provides real-time scanning and blocks install attempts of sideloaded apps that could steal users’ money or personal information, Google Philippines said. It was earlier rolled out in India, Thailand, Singapore, Brazil, and Vietnam.

“This enhancement is designed to address malicious apps that leverage various methods such as AI to avoid detection,” it said.

By default, Enhanced Google Play Protect is already switched on in every Android device in the Philippines.

As of Feb. 10, Enhanced Google Play Protect has blocked over 3.2 million high-risk install attempts in the Philippine market, Google Philippines said.

“If each of these blocked installs resulted in just a single peso lost due to security breach, that’s already P3.2 million saved,” Mr. Gonzalez said.

The enhanced service is expected to protect the older age bracket as well as younger users who are seeking extra income that are likely to fall prey to phishing links, Mr. Gonzalez told BusinessWorld.

“Products play an essential role in protecting people from security threats and fraud. Launching these new protections will help us stay ahead of new attacks,” he said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz