WIDER ADOPTION of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) systems among information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) firms will allow the sector to move away from transactional tasks and create higher-value jobs, an industry group said.

“The widespread adoption of agentic AI will fundamentally reshape workforce dynamics, shifting demand away from repetitive, transactional roles and toward higher-value, AI-enhanced functions,” the IT & Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) said in a statement.

“While automation will take over routine tasks, new opportunities will emerge in AI governance, human-AI collaboration, data analytics, process engineering, and AI-driven customer experience management,” it added.

Agentic AI are systems that can work autonomously and make decisions based on probability and patterns learned from interactions.

Compared to generative AI, agentic AI technologies specialize in orchestrating processes, optimizing workflows and driving intelligent automation, IBPAP said.

“Today, agentic AI is already transforming critical functions such as fraud detection, supply chain management, predictive analytics, and customer service escalations, enhancing efficiency and accuracy,” it said.

IBPAP said 11% of IT-BPM firms have already fully implemented agentic AI technologies, while 56% are actively integrating it into their operations.

“These figures signal a rapid transformation that demands large-scale workforce upskilling initiatives to ensure the industry remains competitive,” it added.

To address the need for AI-skilled workers, IBPAP said the industry must work to build a robust talent pipeline in collaboration with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and academic institutions.

“Key recommendations include AI boot camps and micro-credentialing programs to train employees in AI operations, governance, and ethical AI management,” it said.

“IBPAP encourages cross-skilling programs, enabling workers in traditional roles to transition into AI workflow supervision, automation engineering, and decision-support functions.”

The industry must also expand AI learning pathways, upgrade IT infrastructure and cloud capabilities, establish AI compliance standards and promote fair, responsible, and human-centric AI, it said.

“The Philippine IT-BPM industry’s proactive approach to agentic AI adoption ensures its continued competitiveness in the global market,” IBPAP said.

“The sector is positioning itself at the forefront of AI-powered service delivery by harnessing AI to augment and not replace human capabilities, fostering strategic upskilling initiatives, and driving inclusive innovation.” — Justine Irish D. Tabile