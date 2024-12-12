CUSTOMER engagement platform Chat-Genie has launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered multi-agent framework to help speed up tasks in traditional business process outsourcing (BPO) roles.

ChatGenie’s multi-agent framework deploys AI agents, which will take charge of customer interactions, enabling human workers to focus on handling more complex tasks such as resolving intricate customer issues, building client relationships, and driving customer success initiatives.

The AI agent will help automate repetitive office work such as query identification, issue classification, message filtering, and response refinement.

To run the framework, ChatGenie integrates advanced AI technologies such as Open-AI’s GPT-4o and Meta’s Llama 3.1.

Radge Falcis, cofounder and chief executive officer at ChatGenie, said the multi-agent platform shows that AI and human talent can coexist in a mutually beneficial way.

“Our technology is accelerating the redundancy of traditional customer service roles, but this isn’t about job losses,” Mr. Falcis in a statement.

“It’s about elevating agents to focus on their intellectual edge — tackling complex scenarios that require critical thinking and human empathy. In this way, we help businesses operate more efficiently while enabling employees to grow in their careers,” he added.

The framework includes agents for specific purposes, such as Guard AI, Classification AI, and Refinement AI, to ensure 90% to 95% accuracy in its responses.

The AI chatbots can also understand Filipino, English, and regional dialects.

The ChatGenie platform also integrates with popular messaging applications like Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and Meta’s Business Messaging services.

“Powered by large language models (LLMs), AI agents are systems that can perform complex tasks, make autonomous decisions, reason, adapt to unknown variables, understand language, and plan, making them highly versatile for various applications,” ChatGenie said.

The IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) earlier said that 67% of firms saw enhanced productivity and operational efficiency after integrating AI into their operations. However, AI implementation resulted in job cuts among 8% of its members.

Despite this, IBPAP President and CEO Jack Madrid said AI is not expected to result in massive job losses in the industry if organizations continue to upskill their employees. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz