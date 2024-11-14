LENOVO PHILIPPINES on Wednesday launched its latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Yoga and IdeaPad laptops that aim to boost user productivity while catering to different lifestyles.

“Lenovo is excited to introduce our latest lineup of AI-powered devices to the Philippine market, designed to elevate productivity, creativity, and connectivity for Filipino consumers,” Lenovo Philippines General Manager Michael Ngan said in a statement.

“Our goal is to provide technology that not only enhances users’ digital experiences but also adapts seamlessly to their unique lifestyles. With these new AI-driven devices, we’re making advanced technology more accessible, helping Filipinos achieve more in their everyday lives.”

The new device lineup, now available at authorized Lenovo retailers across the Philippines, features four new AI-powered laptops with advanced processors, high-resolution displays, and longer battery life that feature Microsoft Copilot as AI assistant.

The Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition, priced at P103,995, is a 15.3-inch laptop that has a battery life of up to 22 hours. It is powered by the Intel Core Ultra processor with a dedicated AI Neural Processing Unit.

It also has an ultra-thin design for users on the go and sports a 2.8K PureSight Pro display with 500 nits brightness.

Meanwhile, the Yoga Pro 7, priced at P100,995, is powered by an AMD Ryzen AI processor. It has a 16-hour battery life and is equipped with a 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and low blue light certification for eye comfort.

The IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 is a 14-inch device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus CPU, having a battery life of up to 21 hours. Its 100% DCI-P3 color gamut offers a brightness of 400 nits.

Lenovo said the laptop is built with “military-grade” durability standards and can be used in four modes to fit one’s lifestyle: laptop mode, tablet mode, viewing mode, and tent mode. It costs P67,995.

Lastly, the IdeaPad Slim 5x features Qualcomm’s advanced Snapdragon X Plus platform, with up to 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity. It has an expected battery life of 25 hours. The price for the device is set at P71,995.

The four new devices feature Lenovo’s user assistance features, namely Smart Mode (adapts to user activities), Smart Share (image sharing across devices), and Smart Care (24/7 customer support).

The AI-powered laptops also have Knowledge Assistant, which allows users to better manage AI-generated content, and PC Assistant for device configuration and optimization.

“This new generation of Lenovo products is not just about hardware — it’s about enhancing the way we work, recreate, and connect with each other,” Charlotte O. Koa, consumer business lead at Lenovo Philippines, said during the launch event on Wednesday.

“These devices, powered by advanced AI capabilities, are designed to anticipate user needs, make their tasks easier, and deliver a more personalized experience,” she added. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz