By Aubrey Rose A. Inosante, Reporter

TAIWAN-BASED technology firm Synology, Inc. is optimistic about expanding its presence in the Philippines as more local businesses prioritize secure and efficient data management.

“When it comes to product adoption, data protection and file storage remain key drivers, as more businesses prioritize secure and efficient data management,” Claire Huang, country manager of the Philippines at Synology, said in e-mail interview with BusinessWorld on Oct. 3.

The Philippines has seen increased ransomware attacks and phishing campaigns that target businesses of all size, which is a growing concern as digital transformation continues to accelerate across industries, she said.

“Additionally, we see great potential in the surveillance sector, an emerging market for us. As more organizations discover the benefits of our integrated surveillance solutions, we anticipate significant growth in this area,” Ms. Huang said.

Synology has been in the Philippines for more than 15 years and works with industries such as manufacturing, public sectors, and consumer or retail.

The company offers data management and backup solutions and helps in facilitating digital transformation for businesses.

Ms. Huang said the company is optimistic about its continued growth and expansion in the country.

“Over the past five years, our revenue has more than doubled, making the Philippines one of our three fastest-growing regions, alongside the Asia-Pacific region where we’ve seen over 150% growth,” she said.

After the coronavirus pandemic, the company witnessed significant growth in the Philippines, particularly in terms of business expansion and increased data requirements, the official said.

Synology will soon launch its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered Admin Console, enabling centralized management of Synology AI features, along with other collaboration and team productivity tools.

It will facilitate AI access permissions management and address privacy concerns by implementing a de-identification feature within Synology network-attached storage appliances, ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations.

Synology also recently integrated AI into its entire after-sales support process, improving efficiency and quality, Ms. Huang said.

“Our AI utilizes a Retrieval-Augmented Generation architecture, drawing from anonymized technical materials and insights gained from serving millions of customers worldwide,” she said, adding this integration enhances support response times by up to 20 times.