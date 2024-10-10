ANKER INNOVATIONS’ audio brand Soundcore will launch its new portable speaker, the Select 4 Go, in the Philippines on Thursday (Oct. 10).

Priced at P1,295, the Select 4 Go portable Bluetooth speaker currently comes in three colors, namely black, white and blue. It is now available on Soundcore’s Philippine website at www.soundcore.ph and its Lazada and Shopee Mall stores.

“The Select 4 Go is designed for music lovers and active lifestyles, ensuring all day, power vibrant beats,” Anker said in a statement.

“Combining high-quality sound, a stylish design, and unmatched battery life, it’s ideal for those who crave flexibility and uncompromising performance.”

The speaker promises up to 20 hours of continuous playtime on a single charge as it features a 2,600 mAh battery.

“Additionally, thanks to its lightweight build, the Select 4 Go is compact yet durable. Whether you’re exploring the great outdoors on a hike, cycling with friends, or simply unwinding at the beach, you can take this versatile speaker with you without worry. It can fit easily into your backpack, gym bag, or duffel without taking up too much space. Weighing just 220g, it’s ultralightweight and even features a convenient handle for hanging on your bag,” the brand added.

The Select 4 Go also has a waterproof, rustproof, and floatable design and has an IP67 water and dust resistance rating and a five-watt speaker output, ensuring high-quality sound.

Users can also customize their listening experience with the speakers via the Anker Soundcore app, it said.

“The free app allows users to access additional product features and easily adjust settings from your mobile device. With the Select 4 Go, you can personalize your audio experience with a customizable 9-band EQ and more directly on the app.”

Two Select 4 Go speakers can also be connected via True Wireless Stereo pairing for an immersive listening experience. — BVR