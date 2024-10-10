YOUTUBE will now allow users to post Shorts up to three minutes long, along with other enhancements to the platform, it said in a statement.

“YouTube empowers content creators further with new additions to Shorts, its popular short-form video platform, that will help everyone create more dynamic, compelling, and engaging videos,” it said.

“Chief among the new features is the extension of Shorts to up to three minutes long, a highly requested feature among creators. The longer format will be available starting Oct. 15, granting you greater flexibility to express yourselves and share more immersive narratives.”

Other updates to the video sharing platform’s Shorts feature include having an improved player and the introduction of templates.

“The YouTube Shorts player has been refined to prioritize content, ensuring your work takes center stage. Additionally, the introduction of templates simplifies the creation process, letting you easily jump on the latest trends and add your unique spin,” it said.

It now also provides integration with YouTube, allowing creators to remix YouTube videos directly via the Shorts camera.

Lastly, YouTube is introducing the option to “Show fewer Shorts” to allow users to personalize their feeds and prioritize long-form content.

“With these welcome updates, YouTube Shorts looks to become an even more dynamic and engaging platform for both creators and fans alike,” it said. — BVR