HONOR Philippines is set to launch next week the HONOR Magic6 Pro smartphone, which has a camera powered by artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, it said on Tuesday.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to unveil the HONOR Magic6 Pro, especially at a time when the demand for AI-driven solutions is soaring. This smartphone isn’t just about keeping up; it’s about setting the bar higher. With its award-winning features, it’s tailor-made for Filipinos who crave the latest in technology,” Stephen Cheng, Vice-President of HONOR Philippines, said in a statement.

The new 5G-enabled smartphone will be launched in the Philippines on May 8, the company said.

The HONOR Magic6 Pro features the HONOR Falcon Camera system at its rear, it said. It has a 50-megapixel (MP) wide camera, a 50-MP ultrawide lens, and a 180-MP periscope telephoto camera. It also has a 50-MP front camera.

“[This] device harnesses the power of AI to deliver unparalleled imaging experiences. With the ability to support up to 100x digital zoom, coupled with automatic detection of facial expressions and body movements, users can seize every moment with remarkable precision and clarity,” HONOR said.

Based on the brand’s website, the HONOR Magic6 Pro has a 6.8-inch quad-curved floating screen with an FHD+ 1280×2800 resolution, HDR peak brightness of 5,000 nits and global peak brightness of 6,000 nits.

It runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14.

The phone has 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

The new phone also has the Magic Capsule feature, which allows users to quickly access their notifications.

“Seamlessly integrated into the touch screen interface, the Magic Capsule enhances user experience by providing quick access to relevant information related to notifications. No more navigating through multiple apps — with a simple tap, users can expand the Magic Capsule to delve deeper into their notifications, making interaction more intuitive and efficient,” the brand said.

The HONOR Magic 6 Pro has a silicon-carbon battery that supports up to 66 watts of wireless fast charging.

“Integrated with the Power Enhanced Chip HONOR E1, this device ensures extended battery endurance even in extreme weather conditions. With a massive 5,600mAh capacity, users can enjoy uninterrupted usage, showcasing exceptional low-temperature performance that defies expectations. To illustrate its capabilities, users can play the YouTube video for 81 minutes at -20 °C with just 10% battery level remaining,” HONOR added.

The phone also has an AI Privacy Call feature and was made via a double-sided 3D Carving process with premium materials.

The HONOR Magic6 Pro is available in Black and Epi Green color options. — BVR