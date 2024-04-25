PHILIPPINE demand for generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) has surpassed that from developed countries as local firms and individuals aim to leverage these tools for growth.

Aparna Bharadwaj, global leader of Boston Consulting Group’s (BCG) Global Advantage Practice, said in a briefing on Monday that Filipinos use Gen AI to “help them get ahead in their careers.”

“In emerging markets, there is a higher use of Gen AI as they see it as a driver of growth and success,” she added.

The Philippines scored more than average in a study conducted across 21 countries with 21,400 respondents in terms of awareness and usage of Gen AI in the workplace.

Ms. Bharadwaj urged leaders to be innovative in the use of Gen AI but underscored the importance of building trust through transparency.

“When launching new consumer products or services with Al, double down on transparency and a balanced sell on value and impact,” the report said. “Reassure consumers before scaling new Al services and products too fast. Consumer trust, once eroded, can be difficult to regain.”

The study found that 43% of the respondents are excited about Gen AI, with 39% saying it improves daily lives.

In the Philippines, 38% said they are excited about Gen AI, while 43% said they are conflicted.

However, respondents said data privacy is the biggest risk presented by Gen AI.

Meanwhile, for employees, the report showed that 55% of the respondents said their jobs cannot be easily replaced by AI or other technologies.

Jessica Apotheker, BCG global chief marketing officer and leader of AI in marketing, said employees in jobs that require face-to-face interactions, such as the healthcare industry, are less worried about AI taking over their jobs.

“Anticipate the impact on your workforce. Focus 10% of your AI effort on algorithms, 20% on the underlying data and technology, and 70% on people,” the report said. — C.M.A. Hufana