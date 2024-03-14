OPPO Philippines this week started taking pre-orders for the Reno11 F 5G smartphone released last month, which it calls the “portrait expert.”

The Reno11 F 5G is priced at P18,999, OPPO in a statement. The pre-order period started on Tuesday and will run until March 22.

The phone has three colorways: ocean blue, palm green, and coral purple.

Those who will pre-order via OPPO’s official Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop plaforms will receive a QX7 Pro Smart Watch for free.

“This season’s latest must-have device and latest Portrait Expert, the OPPO Reno11 F 5G, is capable of giving ultra-clear photos and videos you can view on a large and bright screen, fitted with long battery life and super-fast charging capabilities, all in a stylish and unique smartphone design,” the brand said.

The Reno11 F has a 64-megapixel (MP) main camera suitable for low-light photography along with 8MP and 2MP lenses in its rear camera array. It also has a 32MP selfie camera.

It comes with the Portrait Expert Engine, which consists of features such as facial recognition, subject and scene separation, clarity, facial enhancement, portrait, and environment merging.

4K HD video recording is also available.

The smartphone features a borderless 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 900 nits brightness.

It has a 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging with 67W SUPERVOOC.

The Reno11 F 5G has a IP65 waterproof and dustproof rating. — A.R.A. Inosante