– China will formulate development plans for emerging industries including quantum computing and will continue striving towards achieving self-sufficiency in technology, according to a government work report.

It will also step up efforts in big data and artificial intelligence (AI), launch an AI-plus initiative and also intends to launch a number of major science and technology programs to meet major strategic and industrial development goals, according to the report.

“We will fully leverage the strengths of the new system for mobilizing resources nationwide to raise China’s capacity for innovation across the board.” the report said.

Beijing has in recent years made achieving technological self sufficiency a priority, hit hard by trade tensions with the United States which has restricted exports of chips and some other components to China.

It has said it wants to improve national security and economic resilience by nurturing domestic innovation capabilities and lessening dependence on foreign suppliers, and has increasingly emphasized the role of the government in directing resources to help achieve this goal.

Since last year, the ruling Communist party has been granted more power in making tech-related policies, part of a bigger government restructuring.

The country will also nurture more first-class scientists and innovation teams and improve mechanisms for identifying and nurturing top-tier innovators, the report said. – Reuters