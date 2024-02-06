Canva announced new and more affordable subscription plans on Monday, allowing customers to avail of 1- and 7-day Canva Pro subscriptions made even more convenient by GCash.

The aim is to give Filipinos access to Canva’s paid content and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered design features with varied price points and payment methods.

“By offering these plans and making Canva Pro available via GCash, we believe that anyone — regardless of their design needs — can now access Canva Pro using local payment options they already have and start designing anytime, with no strings attached,” said Maisie Littaua, Canva Philippines’ head of growth, in a statement.

Canva Pro allows access to premium templates and a library of over 100 million stock photos, videos, audio, graphics, and more.

Canva Pro users will likewise have access to Magic Studio, a suite of AI-powered design solutions that includes Magic Write (a text generator) and Magic Design (an idea visualization tool).

To subscribe to Canva’s 1-day and 7-day plans, users have to sign in to canva.com, click “Try Canva Pro,” and select the “One-time” payment plan.

The 1-day plan costs P49 and the 7-day plan, P119. Currently, monthly subscriptions begin at P299, while a yearly subscription starts at P2,490. Canva also offers free services, but with limited features.

Apart from GCash, users can nalso pay for Canva Pro viaPayPal or credit or debit card.

Canva was launched in 2013 and is used in 190 countries. In the Philippines, its community of freelancers and entrepreneurs in the Philippines has grown to over 180,000 members. — Patricia B. Mirasol