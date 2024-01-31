By Miguel Hanz. L. Antivola, Reporter

The Philippines globally ranked first in the consumption of online video, vlogs, and the number of social media users following influencers, according to a report.

Findings from the 2024 Digital Report of consumer intelligence firm Meltwater and creative agency We Are Social showed 97.2% of Filipino internet users aged 16-64 consuming online videos each week — above the global benchmark of 92%.

It added that 50.7% have watched vlogs or influencers each week, higher than the 23.8% global average.

Filipinos spent three hours and 34 minutes on social media daily, more than the global average of two hours and 23 minutes, according to the study.

“As social media enters its next chapter with five billion-plus users, understanding usage patterns, engagement, and emerging trends is crucial to helping brands find their unique voice amidst all the online chatter,” Alexandra Saab Bjertnæs, chief strategy officer at Meltwater, said in an e-mailed press statement on Wednesday.

“The rise of TikTok, coupled with Instagram’s ‘favorite’ status and the growth of professional networking platforms like LinkedIn, paints a picture of evolving preferences,” she added.

“With so many platform choices, brands need to really understand where their target audience is going for information—and shape compelling narratives that engage them with unparalleled precision and authenticity.”

The report found Filipinos using approximately eight social media platforms on average, with 60% in pursuit of brands and its content, which is above the 48.9% global average.

It noted 72.7% of Filipino internet users watching online music videos each week, alongside 58.3% viewing tutorial or educational videos.

The Philippines also placed second (95.9%) to Indonesia (96.5%) when it comes to video game consumption on any device.

“For marketers, understanding platform nuances – and how to use social media to connect in culturally relevant ways – will be more crucial than ever,” said Nathan McDonald, co-founder and group chief executive at We Are Social.