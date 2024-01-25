XIAOMI’S latest Redmi Note 13 smartphone series launched last week caters to heavy social media users on a budget who use their smartphone camera often.

The Redmi Note 13 base model is priced at just P9,999 and features a 108-megapixel (MP) main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. The phone also has a 16MP front camera.

The new phone’s main camera is an upgrade from the Redmi Note 12’s 50MP main lens, as well as the 13MP front lens of the previous iteration.

BusinessWorld was provided by Xiaomi with a unit of the Redmi Note 13 for this review.

Photos taken in natural light with the Redmi Note 13’s rear cameras are sharp enough for social media posts and punch well above the phone’s low price point, even when using zoom.

Still, as with most mid-range phones, the camera does struggle a bit in low-light situations, as well as video stability and focusing. Image processing for portraits is sometimes a tad too noticeable, but this can be adjusted in the settings.

The Redmi Note 13 features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 2400×1080 resolution and 120Hz or 60Hz refresh rate options.

The screen’s colors are vibrant, and the display runs smoother at 120Hz versus at 60Hz, especially in terms of transitions and when multitasking. However, battery life will take a hit when using 120Hz, with some apps loading slower at the higher refresh rate when the phone’s charge runs low.

Speaking of the battery, the Redmi Note 13 has a typical battery life of 5,000mAh that supports 33-watt fast charging, making it a good choice for those who need to charge their devices as quickly as possible. With typical use, the battery has enough juice for about a whole day.

As for build quality, the Redmi Note 13 features a matte side housing and a glass back, giving the phone a premium feel. The phone is also easy to hold and use.

However, in terms of audio, the phone’s built-in speakers are a bit lacking. Thankfully, it comes with a headphone jack.

The lack of support for 5G could also be a deal-breaker for some, although 4G is reasonable for the low price point.

The phone also features a new in-screen fingerprint sensor, compared to its predecessor that only had a side fingerprint sensor. This is also a faster and more efficient option for unlocking your phone versus the AI face recognition option. — AMCS