BANGKOK — XIAOMI on Monday launched here its Redmi Note 13 Series smartphones, as well as updated versions of its smartwatch and earbuds.

“Redmi Note was born to bring amazing tech to everyone. When you’re using Redmi Note, you’re actually using 10 years of experience and effort to create the best midrange smartphone,” Xiaomi International Southeast Asia General Manager Alex Tang said at the launch event.

The Redmi Note 13 Series features the Note 13 and Note 13 5G base models and the Pro models Note 13 Pro, Note 13 Pro+ 5G, and Note 13 Pro 5G.

“With significant upgrades to camera system, design, display, and processor, Redmi Note 13 Series continues to close the gap between mid-range and flagship-level smartphones, delivering all-star durability, fantastic experience, and impressive imaging capability — all at reasonable prices,” Xiaomi said in a statement.

The Redmi Note 13 has a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor, while the Redmi Note 13 5G features a Snapdragon 685 processor.

For the Pro Models, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra processor, while the Note 13 Pro 5G features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. Lastly, the Redmi Note 13 Pro comes with a MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra processor.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G and Note 13 Pro 5G both have a 1.5K AMOLED display with 1800 nits peak brightness. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 13 Pro, Note 13 5G, and Note 13 feature an FHD+ AMOLED display.

The base models Note 13 and the Note 13 5G come with a 108-megapixel (MP) main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera, as well as a 16MP front camera. Meanwhile, the Pro models have a 200MP main camera.

“The reason we place such an emphasis on mobile imaging is because our users love to take photos, to tell stories about their lives, create works of art, and store cherished memories of families and friends,” Xiaomi International Product Marketing Manager TJ Walton said on Monday.

The Redmi Note 13 is priced at P9,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 6GB+128GB model costs P7,999.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 13 Pro’s 8GB+256GB version is priced at P13,999, while its 12GB+512GB variant sells for P15,999.

Lastly, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G costs P20,999 (8GB+256GB) to P23,999 (12GB+512GB), while the Note 13 Pro 5G is priced at P16,999 (8GB+256GB) to P18,999 (12GB+512GB).

Both the Redmi Note 13 and the Redmi Note 13 5G support 33W fast charging, while the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 13 Pro have 67W turbo charging, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G supports 120W HyperCharge.

All Note 13 Series devices also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, the first for Redmi Note phones.

Kunpimook Bhuwakul or BamBam from K-pop band GOT7 was announced as Xiaomi Southeast Asia’s first ambassador at the Note 13 Series launch event.

REDMI BUDS 5, WATCH 4

During the event, Xiaomi also launched the Redmi Watch 4, the Redmi Buds 5, and the Redmi Buds 5 Pro.

The Redmi Watch 4 features a square 1.97-inch AMOLED display. Xiaomi said this is the largest square form-factor Redmi smartwatch.

The smartwatch has an upgraded four-channel PPG sensor for heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring.

“Users have a choice of more than 150 sports modes, including six automatically recognized activities. Advanced features include Bluetooth® calling that allows users to answer calls by raising their hand and tapping,” Xiaomi said.

It is priced at P4,899 and comes in Silver Grey or Obsidian Black bezels with a matching strap. Users may also purchase Pastel Purple, Dark Cyan, or Mint Green straps.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Buds 5 has active noise canceling of up to 46dB with three options for background noise settings and three transparency modes.

“Redmi Buds 5 support up to 10 hours of continuous listening and up to 40 hours of use when paired with its charging case,” Xiaomi said.

The base model Buds 5 is available in Black, White, and Sky Blue and is priced at P1,899.

Meanwhile, the Buds 5 Pro costs P3,399 and has three color options: Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Aurora Purple

The Pro model has up to 52 dB active noise cancellation, as well as up to 4kHz ultra-wide frequency noise cancellation. — A.M.C. Sy