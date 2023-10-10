Smartphone makers are expected to increase and diversify their foldable offerings due to their rising popularity, according to market research firm Counterpoint.

Counterpoint, in its study commissioned by electronics manufacturer Oppo, expects global shipments of foldable units to reach 55 million by 2025, up from 13.1 million last year.

The research firm has projected a 114% compound annual growth rate from 2019 to 2025.

“We expect the next generation of foldable phones to surpass traditional flagships in overall performance and offer users an unprecedented experience,” Counterpoint said.

The foldable market is poised for further growth due to technological advancements, declining prices, and the expanding presence of Chinese OEMs in overseas markets,” it added, noting that China had the largest share in the foldable market last year at 26%.

“This segment represents a key area of opportunity within the broader global smartphone industry.”

Foldables are expected to hold a 16% share in the ultra-premium segments of the global smartphone market in 2025, up from the 7% recorded last year, Counterpoint said.

“The next generation of foldable smartphones will deliver reliability and image performance comparable to regular flat flagship models while surpassing them in interactive experiences and productivity.”

Oppo, Huawei, Samsung, Vivo, Motorola, and Google are among the current industry providers of foldable smartphones. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola