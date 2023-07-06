By Arjay L. Balinbin, Multimedia Editor

SINGAPORE — ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management software division of Zoho Corporation Pte. Ltd., plans to expand its presence in the Philippines, capitalizing on the surge in e-commerce transactions and the rapid adoption of technology among small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), according to the company’s top executives.

Arun Kumar, ManageEngine regional director for Asia-Pacific, disclosed the company’s plan to leverage the favorable market trend during an interview on Tuesday.

“The hub office, serving as our regional office, is located in Singapore,” he told reporters. “We aim to establish offices in all markets, including the Philippines, once we have established a local team there.”

Present in the Philippines since 2004 or 2005, ManageEngine currently serves approximately 600 customers in the country, Mr. Kumar noted.

The 20-year-old company, which operates in 190 countries, has also established teams in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

“We are currently seeking technical professionals with domain expertise in IT management for our expansion efforts,” Mr. Kumar said on the company’s expansion plans for the Philippines.

“Their primary function will involve engaging customers and empowering partners,” he added.

The company is also seeking marketing professionals to improve brand awareness, expand market presence, and facilitate channel enablement.

At the same time, Mr. Kumar highlighted the growing e-commerce landscape in the Philippines, emphasizing the need for robust IT management solutions to ensure seamless business operations amid the surge in online transactions.

In Southeast Asia, there are up to two million unique merchants currently transacting on e-commerce platforms, he said.

According to logistics platform Locad, the Philippine e-commerce market is projected to grow by 15%, reaching a minimum of $16 billion in 2023. By 2025, it is expected to reach $24 billion.

The increasing adoption of technology by SMBs in the Philippines further emphasizes the demand for efficient IT management tools, Mr. Kumar said.

He noted that in Southeast Asia, there are up to seven million small-to-medium-sized restaurants operating on food delivery platforms.

“It is equally important for these SMBs to invest in IT as they embark on the digital route for business innovation, continuity, and other purposes,” Mr. Kumar said. “They need robust IT management and cybersecurity tools. These are some of the growth engines we are focused on for the future.”

For his part, ManageEngine President Rajesh Ganesan highlighted the need for new operating models in today’s business landscape, adding that the shift to digital experiences has transformed every aspect of enterprises, affecting organizations across industries.

Mr. Ganesan identified the workforce, workplace, and workload as the key areas driving significant changes in digital operations.

ManageEngine is holding its first user conference in Southeast Asia from July 5 to 6 at the Sands Expo & Convention Center in Singapore. The primary objective of the conference is to gain a deeper understanding of the customers’ needs, foster networking opportunities, discuss prevailing IT trends, and gather valuable feedback, Mr. Kumar said.

“As a company, we have evolved by actively listening to our customers, identifying their pain points, and developing products to address those challenges,” he added.