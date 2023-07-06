AMAZON Web Services (AWS) last month launched Local Zone in Metro Manila to help customers run their applications via the AWS cloud.

“We continue to expand our cloud infrastructure in Manila with our new AWS Local Zones. [We’re] very excited for what that brings to customers in being able to make sure that as they look to enhance and deliver better customer experiences, that for their applications that require single digit latency, they will be able to use Local Zones to be able to deliver those applications,” AWS ASEAN Head of Technology Joel H. Garcia said in a webinar last week.

A Local Zone brings compute, storage, database, and other select AWS services closer to their clients.

Corporate customers can use the AWS Local Zone for workloads that need to achieve single-digit, millisecond latency for end users, Mr. Garcia said.

AWS Local Zones can also be used by customers who need their workloads to be at a particular location due to data residency requirements or proximity to their own data center.

Mr. Garcia added that a Local Zone allows customers to connect their existing data centers or offices to the AWS network via AWS Direct Connect.

He noted that outside of the Los Angeles Local Zone, AWS also supports computing and networking services, including elastic block storage for customers that have that block storage requirements.

For customers running container workloads, AWS offers managed container services through Amazon Elastic Container Service and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service.

The Amazon Virtual Private Cloud is also available through AWS Local Zones.

“Over time, we plan to add additional services in the Philippines. Actually, we’ve already announced the availability of AWS Direct Connect, which allows our customers in the Philippines to actually connect directly to a Local Zone via a private, secure, and low latency network even from their data centers,” Mr. Garcia added.

AWS has 34 Local Zones in its global network, with 19 more to be launched. — A.M.C. Sy