Canon Philippines has released the PowerShot V10, a new point-and-shoot camera made for video-centric content creators.

“We wanted to create a camera that meets the requirements of vlogging enthusiasts, content creators, gamers, and influencers,” said Anuj Aggarwal, president and chief executive officer of Canon Marketing (Philippines), Inc., at the launch event on Thursday.

The PowerShot V10 is Canon’s latest addition to its portfolio of cameras aimed at creative content production.

This model features a unibody design, approximately the size of a credit card, according to Jv Ruanto, the product manager of the camera and consumer imaging and information (CII) division at Canon Philippines.

According to Benny Yu, the CII director and head at Canon Philippines, there is a recently emerging market demand for compact form factor cameras.

Despite a 95% decrease in point-and-shoot camera sales for Canon Philippines during the first half of 2019, consumers are now seeking portable, user-friendly, high-quality, and affordable camera options, Mr. Yu said.

“Point-and-shoot is not dying,” said Mr. Yu. “It is a form factor that needs to evolve to cater to the needs of today.”

Catering to the current trends of vlogging, live-journaling, and livestreaming, the PowerShot V10 is positioned for smartphone-native users, moving away from meticulously planned content and heavy editing, while delivering full-frame quality.

Featuring a 15.2-megapixel fixed 19mm wide-angle lens with a 1″ CMOS sensor, the PowerShot V10 enables greater light intake.

It is capable of capturing videos in 4K resolution with 31 autofocus areas and offers 14 color filters.

For livestreaming purposes, the camera supports full HD 30p UAC/UVC connection.

It is equipped with a stereo omnidirectional three-element microphone.

Weighing 211 grams and measuring nine centimeters in length, the camera features a built-in retractable stand and a 2″ flip LCD touch screen.

The camera is offered in silver and black color variants.

The PowerShot V10 is available for purchase at a retail price of P29,998 in Canon stores and authorized dealers nationwide. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola