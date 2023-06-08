POWER MAC CENTER (PMC) last week reopened its Greenbelt 3 flagship store as the second Apple Premium Partner store in the country.

The store now has a total area of 462 square meters (sq.m.) versus the previous size of 357 sq.m. as PMC aims to bring a bigger and better experience to its customers.

It is PMC’s second Apple Premium Partner (APP) store in the Philippines following the one opened in Power Plant Mall last year.

“It was a great delight for us to open the first Apple Premium Partner store in the country. As we welcome customers to another store of this kind, we feel more committed to serve our purpose of bridging more Filipinos to Apple technology. Whether you’re a student, a professional, a creative, or a business owner, the Power Mac Center Apple Premium Partner store in Greenbelt 3 is your one-stop premium destination. All things Apple, all in one place,” PMC Director of Product Management and Marketing Joey Alvarez said.

“This Power Mac Center Apple Premium Partner store in Greenbelt 3 brings a world-class retail experience for Filipino Apple fans. We have curated the country’s most-loved accessory brands to pair well with our widest selection of Apple devices to be able to cater to every need and personality. And then, we have brought in workshop masters in-house who will teach and inspire our customers to make the most out of their tech arsenal, thereby creating a truly unique and holistic shopping experience in our biggest location yet,” said Anna Cabanos, PMC director for Sales.

Aside from selling Apple items, the Power Mac Center store in Greenbelt now offers repair services through an in-house Mobile Care Service Center and hosts free workshops daily on how to maximize Apple’s products.

“Mobile Care Service Center has always served as the technical support provider of loyal PMC customers and Apple fans all over the country. We are excited to finally be able to bring our repair and maintenance services to the flagship store in Greenbelt 3 — now an Apple Premium Partner store. We aim to continue marching forward in our mission, and from here onwards, we get to do it in a one-stop-shop capacity with our APP stores,” PMC Director for Service, Warehouse, and Logistics Jim Laguio added.

Power Mac Center has 100 locations nationwide, including retail branches, service centers, and training centers. The company is an Apple Premium Reseller, Apple Authorized Education Reseller, Apple Authorized Training Provider, and Apple Authorized Service Provider in the Philippines.