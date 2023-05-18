SMARTPHONE brand POCO launched its new flagship phones in the Philippines, the F5 and F5 Pro 5G.

“What sets us apart is a lot of smartphones in this segment will really focus on one specific category. Right now, it’s camera. We wanted to make [the F5 Series] an all rounder,” Angus Kai Ho Ng, head of product marketing at POCO Global, said during the launch event last week.

The official said the POCO F5 Series of smartphones offers great performance for value, adding that the company aims recreate and popularize affordable flagship devices.

“There’s no one better than us,” Mr. Ng said.

He said the main challenge for POCO is the presence of competitor brands with aggressive pricing in the same e-commerce channels they are on.

“We are not trying to go for a premium feel. In terms of branding, we’re more down to earth and we want to be closer to our users,” Mr. Ng said. “Luxury is the last thing we want to be.”

“We want to do something and make change for the industry in tech — directly straightforward, product driven, and build an emotional connection with users.”

The Pro model of the F Series returns after two years, with the last Pro phone being the F2 Pro.

The F5 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and a 5,160mAh battery that supports 67-watt turbo charging technology.

It has a WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display at 1,400 nits peak brightness that can display 68 billion true-to-life colors.

The F5 Pro can shoot videos in 8K resolution. It has optical and electronic image stabilization.

Meanwhile, the F5 is the first smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor in the global market, POCO said.

The F5 has a cooling system, the LiquidCool Technology 2.0 Vapor Chamber, that absorbs and dissipates heat generated while playing processor-intensive games.

Mr. Ng noted that the cooling system of the F Series sets these phones apart from competitors.

The POCO F5 features a 120Hz Flow AMOLED DotDisplay with 1920Hz PWM (pulse-width modulation) dimming and SGS-certified Low Blue Light Ex eye care technology.

It supports 4K resolution in video capture with a 64-megapixel main camera.

The recommended retail price for the POCO F5 Pro is from P26,999 to P30,999, depending on the storage and memory options, while the F5 is priced from P20,999 to P22,999.

Both phones can support 8GB and 12GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage, while the F5 Pro can be availed of with 512GB of storage, the first in the POCO F series. — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola