The eGov PH super app will make it easier for the systems of government agencies to be interoperable, according to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

The DICT is looking for beta testers for the super app, which aims to aggregate the services of various government agencies.

At present, there are 175 websites that Filipinos need to access to perform transactions with the government and obtain documents like permits, certificates, and identification cards.

“If you go to another agency, you have to again input your first name, middle name, and last name… Why not integrate everything into a single app?” DICT Undersecretary David L. Almirol, Jr. said at the April 12 media launch of the Alliance of Tech Innovators for the Nation (ATIN), a coalition that brings together government, businesses, and communities to create an environment conducive for digital economy innovation.

The app consists of different modules, with each department — such as the tourism department for the tourism module — handling the one relevant to its mandate.

“The once-entry policy will be implemented para mas secure, kasi kung kalat-kalat ang information mo, you don’t even know ano pro-protectahan mo (so it’s more secure, because if your information is disaggregated, you don’t even know which piece of information to protect),” Mr. Almirol said.

The DICT’s role is to enable and facilitate the digital success of all government agencies, he told BusinessWorld.

“We will not interfere with their mandates, but we have to guide them on what to do – and what to do first,” he added. “We have to make sure that, as they innovate, they have to think that what they do is also relevant to other agencies.”

Whatever innovation the Department of Foreign Affairs does, Mr. Almirol added as an example, will also benefit the Bureau of Immigration. “You have to guide them on that perspective.”

The April 12 event likewise tackled the importance of public and private sector collaborations to create an enabling policy and regulatory environment in the country.

“ATIN aims to contribute its expertise in the tech space to shape regulations and legislation for inclusive digital growth and development,” said Monchito B. Ibrahim, lead convenor of ATIN and former DICT undersecretary.

“Following our launch event, the ATIN Digital Economy Summit 2023 will be a crucial next step to sustain multi-stakeholder dialogue to improve our digital infrastructure, assist MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) in adopting digital technology, and promote ease of doing business through technology, so we can build sustainable growth that will reach our communities.” he added. — Patricia B. Mirasol