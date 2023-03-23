IN today’s fast-paced digital landscape, businesses must prioritize digital transformation to stay ahead of the curve. But how can they create a future-proof workforce that can adapt to changing technologies and market trends? One answer lies in investing in the right people, processes, and tools. And that’s where software comes in.

One example of how a future-proof workforce can accelerate digital transformation is in the information technology (IT) industry. IT teams are often inundated with requests and queries from users who may not be familiar with IT jargon. This can lead to misunderstandings and delays in resolving issues. However, with the right tools and training, IT teams can streamline their processes and improve their efficiency.

HOW JAPAN BUSINESS SYSTEMS ASIA PACIFIC SOLVED THE DIGITIZATION CONUNDRUM

Take Japan Business Systems Asia Pacific (JBSAP) as an example. JBSAP is a managed service provider (MSP) that remotely manages its clients’ IT infrastructure and end-user systems. Before implementing ServiceDesk Plus MSP, an IT management tool from ManageEngine, JBSAP’s IT team had to liaise with end users through e-mail or WhatsApp to handle their queries. This process was messy and time-consuming, with messages being difficult to comprehend.

However, after implementing ServiceDesk Plus MSP, JBSAP’s users were able to easily raise tickets, and both the IT team and their clients could check the issues and statuses in detail. The tool also allowed JBSAP to create rules, such as asking users to write down their issues in detail when they submit a ticket. This feature improved support and helped to resolve issues more efficiently.

BUILDING A FUTURE-READY ORGANIZATION

As businesses continue to adapt to the increasing digitization of the world, they must prioritize digital transformation to remain competitive. Creating a future-proof workforce requires businesses to invest in the right people, processes, and tools. While there are many software options available, it is essential to choose a solution that is scalable, adaptable, and user-friendly.

While digitalization is crucial for future-proofing the workforce in the ASEAN region, it is not without its challenges. One challenge is the cost of implementing digital solutions. Many businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, may not have the financial resources to invest in costly digital infrastructure or software. This can limit their ability to compete in the digital marketplace and hinder their growth potential.

Data privacy and cybersecurity are also major concerns for businesses in the ASEAN region. With the use of digital solutions increasing, there is a higher risk of data breaches and cyberattacks. This means that businesses must take proactive measures to protect their sensitive data and ensure that their digital solutions are secure.

Finally, there is the challenge of cultural change. Digitalization requires a shift in mindset and working practices, which can be difficult for some employees to adapt to. Businesses must communicate the benefits of digitalization and provide the necessary support and resources to help employees embrace the change.

In conclusion, digital transformation is critical for businesses to remain competitive in today’s digital age. Companies must prioritize investing in a future-proof workforce that can embrace and leverage technology to drive digital transformation initiatives. By doing so, they can improve their efficiency, productivity, and customer satisfaction, leading to better business outcomes.

Tackling the challenges of digitalization requires a concerted effort from both businesses and governments. By investing in digital infrastructure, upskilling the workforce, and prioritizing data privacy and cybersecurity, businesses can overcome these obstacles and create a future-proof workforce that can thrive in the digital age.

Arun Kumar is the ManageEngine regional director for Asia-Pacific.